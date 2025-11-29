Why Matt Gaetz Has One Of The Worst Cases Of 'Mar-A-Lago Face'
Maybe he's born with it, maybe it's Mar-a-Lago face. Matt Gaetz is no stranger to controversy. From being investigated for sex trafficking to his rumored sham marriage to Ginger Gaetz and even rampant Lauren Boebert affair rumors, it's not hard to see why Gaetz has earned his fair share of haters, including many celebs and other politicians. Alas, it's his ever-changing and highly altered mug that really gets people upset, as it's easily one of the worst cases of Mar-a-Lago face the Grand Old Party has ever seen!
Board-certified dermatologist Corey L. Hartman, M.D., who has not treated the politician, told Esquire that Gaetz's particular rendition of the conservative-meets-Palm Beach "if you can't tone it, tan it" aesthetic is particularly egregious because of its "overly heavy hand and poor placement." That's right. In a Mar-a-Lago world where more is more, it's still absolutely essential to inject, nip, or tuck the stuff in the precise spot. (Just ask Kimberly Guilfoyle and her melting face filler.) "It's too heavy in the forehead and not lateral enough to prevent Spock Eye," Dr. Hartman advised. "Plus, the glabellar injections [the vertical lines between the eyebrows] use an older technique that pushes the brow down and makes him look more menacing than usual," he added, noting the way in which Gaetz's eyelids were dramatically drooping. Cue the world's tiniest violin for Gaetz and his botched work.
Matt Gaetz is one of many who ordered the Mar-a-Lago special
Raise your hand if you've ever been personally victimized by Donald Trump and his idea of beauty. Matt Gaetz, we're looking at you. As you may recall, Gaetz went viral when he took the stage at the Republican National Convention in July 2024, vowing to be "Trump's strongest ally." Apparently, however, in a world according to Gaetz, part of being a loyal Trump supporter also means simultaneously smoothing down and blowing your face out to the hilt via the world's strongest Botox and fillers, and perhaps even a scalpel and a spray tan booth, too. Yep, he got the Mar-a-Lago special, y'all!!!
As one can imagine, many had thoughts on Gaetz's new look. "There's weird. And then there's Matt Gaetz's new convention face weird," one X user wrote following Gaetz's fiery, rabble-rousing speech. Meanwhile, another user quipped, "The big news out of the convention tonight is Matt Gaetz new face. Well done, GOP!"
Unfortunately, Gaetz is not the first, nor will he probably be the last, to alter his image to fit in with President Trump and the broader MAGA world. Poor Kristi Noem's jarring transformation has become the mold for the Mar-a-Lago face, pufferfish lips and all. Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's Mar-a-Lago face has also ignited a fiery storm all her own. Perhaps they could all form a support group? Every Wednesday morning in Leavitt's new top-tier office in the West Wing? Just a thought.