Why Matt Gaetz Has One Of The Worst Cases Of 'Mar-A-Lago Face'

Maybe he's born with it, maybe it's Mar-a-Lago face. Matt Gaetz is no stranger to controversy. From being investigated for sex trafficking to his rumored sham marriage to Ginger Gaetz and even rampant Lauren Boebert affair rumors, it's not hard to see why Gaetz has earned his fair share of haters, including many celebs and other politicians. Alas, it's his ever-changing and highly altered mug that really gets people upset, as it's easily one of the worst cases of Mar-a-Lago face the Grand Old Party has ever seen!

Board-certified dermatologist Corey L. Hartman, M.D., who has not treated the politician, told Esquire that Gaetz's particular rendition of the conservative-meets-Palm Beach "if you can't tone it, tan it" aesthetic is particularly egregious because of its "overly heavy hand and poor placement." That's right. In a Mar-a-Lago world where more is more, it's still absolutely essential to inject, nip, or tuck the stuff in the precise spot. (Just ask Kimberly Guilfoyle and her melting face filler.) "It's too heavy in the forehead and not lateral enough to prevent Spock Eye," Dr. Hartman advised. "Plus, the glabellar injections [the vertical lines between the eyebrows] use an older technique that pushes the brow down and makes him look more menacing than usual," he added, noting the way in which Gaetz's eyelids were dramatically drooping. Cue the world's tiniest violin for Gaetz and his botched work.