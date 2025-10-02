Karoline Leavitt Nips Resignation Gossip In The Bud With Top-Tier New Office
On the heels of a hot crash out summer, there have been rumors that Karoline Leavitt might be ready to resign as White House press secretary. While maintaining a breakneck pace and packed schedule, the new mom has shown subtle signs that she might be ready to move on, or at least slow down. There was the time Leavitt gave a subtle sign that the resign rumors had weight by sharing her summer reading list, which included books on homemaking. However, when CBS reported on October 1, 2025 that Leavitt has moved into a swanky new office, it seems that her tenure might not be coming to a close after all.
Leavitt was able to move into the office traditionally set aside for the press secretary, one that her predecessors have all shared. Deputy chief of staff for communications and cabinet affairs, Taylor Budowich, finally moved out of the luxurious office as he exited President Donald Trump's second administration earlier in the week. This move not only allows Leavitt a space closer to the Oval Office — something the Trump-obsessed Leavitt might truly enjoy — but it comes with extra work tossed on her plate. Both she and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung will be divvying up Budowich's duties. However, there just might be other reasons for Leavitt to savor in the new digs, as she's following along in some famous footsteps.
Karoline Leavitt continues to copy Kayleigh McEnany
As Karoline Leavitt moves her office trinkets into her new space, she joins in the ranks of previous press secretaries Stephanie Grisham, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Kayleigh McEnany, who have all occupied the office. For a while now, there's been signs that Leavitt has been a McEnany wannabe, and this brings her one step closer to achieving those possible goals. While Leavitt has done shadier things than attempt to mirror the career path of a predecessor, it still could raise some eyebrows.
However, while Leavitt is shuttled with more responsibilities within her new office, McEnany is enjoying a promotion from Fox News. While moving into a larger, more prestigious office is surely a desired career move, it might not help with Leavitt's potential burnout and possible jealousy of McEnany's success and more laid-back schedule. Of course, Leavitt's transition into the new space also comes at a contentious time for Donald Trump and his administration; mere hours before she got to slide into the larger space, a government shutdown began. Perhaps it will only be a matter of time before Leavitt's prim presence slips yet again and the resignation rumors start up once more.