Karoline Leavitt Nips Resignation Gossip In The Bud With Top-Tier New Office

On the heels of a hot crash out summer, there have been rumors that Karoline Leavitt might be ready to resign as White House press secretary. While maintaining a breakneck pace and packed schedule, the new mom has shown subtle signs that she might be ready to move on, or at least slow down. There was the time Leavitt gave a subtle sign that the resign rumors had weight by sharing her summer reading list, which included books on homemaking. However, when CBS reported on October 1, 2025 that Leavitt has moved into a swanky new office, it seems that her tenure might not be coming to a close after all.

Leavitt was able to move into the office traditionally set aside for the press secretary, one that her predecessors have all shared. Deputy chief of staff for communications and cabinet affairs, Taylor Budowich, finally moved out of the luxurious office as he exited President Donald Trump's second administration earlier in the week. This move not only allows Leavitt a space closer to the Oval Office — something the Trump-obsessed Leavitt might truly enjoy — but it comes with extra work tossed on her plate. Both she and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung will be divvying up Budowich's duties. However, there just might be other reasons for Leavitt to savor in the new digs, as she's following along in some famous footsteps.