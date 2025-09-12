Kayleigh McEnany's Fox News Promotion Should Be A Wake-Up Call For Karoline Leavitt
Karoline Leavitt has been described as a Kayleigh McEnany wannabe in the past, and after seeing the Fox News personality's new promotion, she may be even more eager to follow in her footsteps. McEnany was the White House press secretary from 2020 until 2021 during Donald Trump's first term in office. Shortly after leaving that role, she took a gig on Fox News' "Outnumbered" in March 2021. The network announced a shakeup in their programming on September 10 which included giving McEnany her own two-hour show "Saturday in America" that will air on weekends. She tweeted about the opportunity once it was announced, and said she would still be appearing on "Outnumbered." This could be a move that Leavitt wants to emulate.
There are many similarities between Leavitt and McEnany. Both women were mothers of young children while working under Trump. McEnany joined the White House only five months after giving birth to her daughter, so working for a television network was likely a welcome change of pace.
Leavitt could be envious of that lifestyle difference, as she told The Conservateur in October 2024 that she had adopted the "Donald Trump sleep schedule," which meant only four hours of shut eye a night. There have been signs that the workload in the Oval Office has been too much, as Leavitt's prim press secretary persona has slipped over time. The extreme lengths Leavitt has gone through to fulfill her role should have her eager to follow McEnany's lead over to TV.
Karoline Leavitt's quick maternity leave
Kayleigh McEnany, Karoline Leavitt, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders had young children while working as White House press secretary. Leavitt believes it can add an edge. "Being a mom helps me to be better at my job," she told the New York Post in February. "It gives me a great perspective on life and allows me to remember that not every bad day is the end of the world," Leavitt added.
The difference between Leavitt and the women who came before her is that she returned to work only four days after giving birth. Her eagerness to resume press secretary duties so quickly after having a child was a sign that Leavitt is possibly obsessed with Trump. "I felt compelled to be present in this historic moment," Leavitt told The Conservateur in October 2024, referring to the assassination attempt on Trump. "The president literally put his life on the line to win this election. The least I could do is get back to work quickly," she added.
Even though Leavitt appears fully committed to Team Trump, the chaotic role also makes home life difficult. "My son doesn't give a crap about my job," Leavitt said on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in February. "It is a difficult balance to prioritize being good at my job and being good as a mother," she added. Perhaps shifting over to a cushy gig as a political commentator on television would be a good compromise for Leavitt.