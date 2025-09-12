Kayleigh McEnany's Fox News Promotion Should Be A Wake-Up Call For Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt has been described as a Kayleigh McEnany wannabe in the past, and after seeing the Fox News personality's new promotion, she may be even more eager to follow in her footsteps. McEnany was the White House press secretary from 2020 until 2021 during Donald Trump's first term in office. Shortly after leaving that role, she took a gig on Fox News' "Outnumbered" in March 2021. The network announced a shakeup in their programming on September 10 which included giving McEnany her own two-hour show "Saturday in America" that will air on weekends. She tweeted about the opportunity once it was announced, and said she would still be appearing on "Outnumbered." This could be a move that Leavitt wants to emulate.

There are many similarities between Leavitt and McEnany. Both women were mothers of young children while working under Trump. McEnany joined the White House only five months after giving birth to her daughter, so working for a television network was likely a welcome change of pace.

Leavitt could be envious of that lifestyle difference, as she told The Conservateur in October 2024 that she had adopted the "Donald Trump sleep schedule," which meant only four hours of shut eye a night. There have been signs that the workload in the Oval Office has been too much, as Leavitt's prim press secretary persona has slipped over time. The extreme lengths Leavitt has gone through to fulfill her role should have her eager to follow McEnany's lead over to TV.