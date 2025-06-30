Judge Jeanine Pirro Looked So Different Before All The Plastic Surgery
Jeanine Pirro has been in the public eye since the '70s, when she joined the District Attorney's office in Westchester County, New York, but she became a household name after getting hired by Fox News in 2006. Since then, she has joined the list of Fox News anchors with the most shocking transformations. Fans of the former host of "The Five" and previously "Justice with Judge Jeanine" have praised her youthful look, which is remarkable for someone over 70. But throwback photos show that her face looked a lot different in the past, and at least one expert believes she's gone under the knife.
Unsurprisingly, her changing looks have sparked plastic surgery rumors that won't go away. In fact, they have intensified amid the growing trend among MAGA women to embrace heavily altered, made-up aesthetics. That seems to be true even among prominent young far-right figures. Laura Loomer's plastic surgeries may be the most noteworthy, but Karoline Leavitt's transformation has also drawn attention. "Do Republican women all go to the same plastic surgeon?" a Reddit user asked under a video of Pirro defending President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico in March 2025.
However, the unnatural-looking face of the now-interim U.S. Attorney of D.C. isn't just due to her rumored plastic surgeries. Pictures of Pirro going makeup-free show that her face looks unrecognizable without her signature glammed-up look. But they don't hide all the cosmetic work she is said to have gotten. If anything, her going sans makeup makes it even more evident. When contrasted with old photos she has shared on social media, plastic surgery seems pretty undeniable.
Jeanine Pirro's lips, mouth, and cheeks looked different
Every now and again, Jeanine Pirro shares photos from the olden days as an ode to her long career. In 2014, she posted a throwback on Facebook of her young self with the illustrious — but controversial — former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (seen above). Taken in the '70s or '80s, Pirro wore minimal makeup, marking a considerable divergence from her current preference. But that's not the only difference. Her thinner lips and slightly wider nose make her look like a different person.
In 2015, she shared a picture from her days as a district attorney, a position she held in the '90s and early '00s. In the black and white snap, Pirro was captured from the side as she sat at a desk looking at a point off-camera. Analyzing this photo, Dr. Michael Niccole, board-certified plastic surgeon and medical director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach, California, confirmed Pirro has likely gone under the knife.
But that doesn't take away the fact that Pirro looks good for her age. "Even though she looks great you can tell in her cheeks where there are some slight streaks add minor irregularities which are indicative of a facelift," the doctor told our sister site, The List. While some agree with Niccole that Pirro looks pretty good for her age, others believe she's looking more unnatural by the day. "At 73 you look like a porcelain glass figure," one Facebook user wrote under the DA throwback post.