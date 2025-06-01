Laura Loomer Looked So Different Before All The Plastic Surgery
Laura Loomer's plastic surgery transformation happened before our eyes as she rose to prominence as a far-right activist alongside Donald Trump's political ascension. In 2017, she proudly underwent a rhinoplasty. "I am so excited for my nose job!!" she shared in a since-deleted Instagram post that July (via Forward). "How could anyone say no to this? It's life changing." She also shared that she would be getting lip fillers at the same time.
Her pro-Trump surgeon, Dr. Joseph Pober, shared the before-and-after results of Loomer's lip on Instagram. "Notice no bruising or bleeding just a #perfect pout!" he gushed. While Loomer has been taunted for her new face for years, she underwent no other known procedures. But the nose job and lip fillers are more than enough to alter a person's look, facial plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman explained to Nicki Swift. "The nose sits at the center of the face, so even subtle changes to its shape or proportions can have a major visual impact," he said.
Narrowing the bridge, smoothing a dorsal hump, or lifting the tip, as minor as they might be, can have a major impact on the overall balance of the face. "The eyes can appear more open, the jawline more defined, and the cheeks more harmonious," he said. Kopelman believes Loomer's dramatic transformation can be largely attributed to those two procedures, though she may have undergone other non-surgical interventions as well. Regardless of what all she has done, Loomer seriously looked like a different person back in the day.
Laura Loomer claims weight loss made her look different
While plastic surgery is hardly shocking in the celebrity and political world, Laura Loomer has drawn so much attention given how young she is. Born in May 1993, Loomer arguably looks much older than her actual age. However, she denies having done major work beyond her rhinoplasty. "I had my nose done, I lost about 70 pounds which changes your face and I dyed my hair black," Loomer, a natural blonde, responded to an X, previously known as Twitter, user who accused her of having had a lot of plastic surgery.
Dr. Joel Kopelman believes she's telling the truth. After analyzing Loomer's before-and-after photos, he concluded that the changes to her prominent nose and lip augmentation restructured her whole face. However, he believes she may have had other cosmetic procedures done. "Her skin looks smoother and her cheeks more voluminous, which are common outcomes from Botox and dermal fillers like Voluma," he said. The evidence doesn't support theories that she's had a facelift or chin implant.
Kopelman's analysis supports Loomer's claims that her weight loss is partly responsible for her transformation. "The sharp jawline and smoother skin could just as easily come from weight loss, good skincare, strategic contouring, or even Photoshop or filters," he added. Despite all the backlash, Loomer has no regrets about going under the knife. "I feel more confident since I got my nose job 9 years ago and it made me feel better about myself," she tweeted.