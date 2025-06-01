Laura Loomer Looked So Different Before All The Plastic Surgery

Laura Loomer's plastic surgery transformation happened before our eyes as she rose to prominence as a far-right activist alongside Donald Trump's political ascension. In 2017, she proudly underwent a rhinoplasty. "I am so excited for my nose job!!" she shared in a since-deleted Instagram post that July (via Forward). "How could anyone say no to this? It's life changing." She also shared that she would be getting lip fillers at the same time.

Her pro-Trump surgeon, Dr. Joseph Pober, shared the before-and-after results of Loomer's lip on Instagram. "Notice no bruising or bleeding just a #perfect pout!" he gushed. While Loomer has been taunted for her new face for years, she underwent no other known procedures. But the nose job and lip fillers are more than enough to alter a person's look, facial plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman explained to Nicki Swift. "The nose sits at the center of the face, so even subtle changes to its shape or proportions can have a major visual impact," he said.

Narrowing the bridge, smoothing a dorsal hump, or lifting the tip, as minor as they might be, can have a major impact on the overall balance of the face. "The eyes can appear more open, the jawline more defined, and the cheeks more harmonious," he said. Kopelman believes Loomer's dramatic transformation can be largely attributed to those two procedures, though she may have undergone other non-surgical interventions as well. Regardless of what all she has done, Loomer seriously looked like a different person back in the day.

