We Wanted To See Laura Loomer With Blond Hair, So We Made It Happen (OMG)

The Photoshop magic never ends at Nicki Swift, where no one is safe from our digital makeovers. We've experimented with everything from giving David Bromstad blond hair to testing a sleek bob on Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll's wife. Even political figures haven't escaped our virtual salon, like when we attempted to fix Lauren Boebert's millennial side part for kicks. This time, we've set our sights on Laura Loomer, the far-right activist who somehow weaseled her way into Donald Trump's entourage. In our latest digital salon session, we ditched her infamous "MAGA red" hair for a blond switch-up. And the results? About as exciting as watching paint dry.

Loomer has been a standout in the 2024 elections, not just for the off-the-wall things that come out of her mouth but also for her head-turning look. And no, we're not talking about that "Donald Trump did nothing wrong" shirt — though that's a statement all on its own. It's that glaring red hair she appears to have been sporting since 2023, a shade she's clearly obsessed with. She's gone full-on "MAGA red" and even brags about it whenever she gets the chance. "I tell my hairstylist 'MAKE ME MAGA RED.' It's my way of having a little fun," she wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. She also appears so proud of having the fiery color on her head, responding to everyone complimenting her that it is indeed "MAGA red." And for anyone bold enough to compliment her on it, don't worry, she'll remind you that, yes, it is indeed "MAGA red." Okay, Loomer, we get it — you're on brand.

But after a quick Photoshop blondification? Yawn. She still looks like, well, the same ol' Loomer — literally.