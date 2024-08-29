We Gave David Bromstad A Blond Hair Makeover & He Looks So Different
David Bromstad's hair is, surprisingly, the most understated component of his entire look. While the "My Lottery Dream Home" star has become known for his brightly colored, over-the-top fashion and his love of head, neck, and full body tattoos, he's played it much safer in the hair department, opting for a shorter cut, buzzed low on the sides — at least since he's become an HGTV mega-star. In Bromstad's younger days, he was slightly more adventurous with his hair. For example, the throwback-loving HGTV star posted an old shot of himself rocking shoulder-length hair, which we totally wish he'd bring back for a month or two. "Check out this hair!" he captioned the 2014 Instagram photo.
Still, as we mentioned, that's not usually the norm. For a guy who usually reaches for the most unique, colorful pieces of fashion his HGTV salary can support, his everyday hairstyle hasn't always inspired nearly as much conversation, inspiration, or style envy across social media. And though we totally love Bromstad as he is, he's brimming with makeover potential. To satisfy our curiosity, Nicki Swift's photo editor has completely transformed Bromstad by giving him a digital blond dye job that adds all the flair without any of the damage. And as you can probably guess, he looks different (just like his HGTV peer Christina Hall).
Seriously — prepare yourselves!
Blond is definitely David's color
Nicki Swift's photo editor reimagined David Bromstad as a sandy blond icon, and we're loving his incredible transformation. While Bromstad's natural shade of brown complements his modelesque features and his enviable high cheekbones, blond hair elevates him a little higher on the fashion plane. Plus, blond tresses would definitely pair much better with his boundary-pushing fashion choices. After all, this is the same guy who fabulously marked his 51st birthday with jean shorts, pink boots, and a pink and purple plaid shirt tied around his waist. Fortunately, his daring poses, perched on top of a kitchen counter, provided the extra sprinkling of pizazz that his natural hair failed to add.
Interestingly, Bromstad toyed around with the idea of blond hair before, but his outcome wasn't nearly as striking. In a throwback photo posted to his Facebook account, the '90s-era future star posed in the sun next to a car, rocking a similar haircut with honey-blond ends in the front. "The outfit, the frosted tips, the grunge look ... Doesn't get any more 90s than this honey!!" Bromstad captioned the photo. In 2017, Bromstad posted another photo of his frosted tips, which seems to have been taken around the same time as the other photo, though his blond hair looks much more faded in this shot. Either way, it's good to know he was once much more daring with his hair! Next up: bleach blond, perhaps?
David Bromstad embraced his Disney roots
David Bromstad may have made HGTV his television home, but he has deep-rooted ties to Disney, which temporarily influenced another iconic hair transformation. Years ago, Bromstad flaunted his versatility by dressing up as a Disney icon: Cruella de Vil. In October 2018, the HGTV star embraced every ounce of de Vil's signature black-and-white look while attending a Halloween party at Disney World. And while the entire look was impressive, Bromstad's two-toned black-and-white hair (along with those deeply dyed eyebrows) definitely took his costume over the top. "Here are some more pics from that not so spooky Halloween party that Mickey thru just for us!" he captioned the Instagram photo.
By the way, Bromstad's ties to Disney are related to his previous profession. Before embarking on his HGTV television empire, Bromstad actually scored a visual merchandising job with Walt Disney World, which allowed him to hone his art skills. "It was a huge transition, an experience that taught me the fine art of being perfect," he shared with Hart and Hunting Orlando. "Sculptures at Disney are nothing short of immaculate—they can't have any flaws or marks. It was a tough job, but it made me appreciate that if you don't have finishing skills in any artistic life, your work isn't going to look expensive or truly finished."