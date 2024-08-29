We Gave David Bromstad A Blond Hair Makeover & He Looks So Different

David Bromstad's hair is, surprisingly, the most understated component of his entire look. While the "My Lottery Dream Home" star has become known for his brightly colored, over-the-top fashion and his love of head, neck, and full body tattoos, he's played it much safer in the hair department, opting for a shorter cut, buzzed low on the sides — at least since he's become an HGTV mega-star. In Bromstad's younger days, he was slightly more adventurous with his hair. For example, the throwback-loving HGTV star posted an old shot of himself rocking shoulder-length hair, which we totally wish he'd bring back for a month or two. "Check out this hair!" he captioned the 2014 Instagram photo.

Still, as we mentioned, that's not usually the norm. For a guy who usually reaches for the most unique, colorful pieces of fashion his HGTV salary can support, his everyday hairstyle hasn't always inspired nearly as much conversation, inspiration, or style envy across social media. And though we totally love Bromstad as he is, he's brimming with makeover potential. To satisfy our curiosity, Nicki Swift's photo editor has completely transformed Bromstad by giving him a digital blond dye job that adds all the flair without any of the damage. And as you can probably guess, he looks different (just like his HGTV peer Christina Hall).

Seriously — prepare yourselves!