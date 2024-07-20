We Got Rid Of David Bromstad's Neck And Arm Tattoos & He Looks Totally Different

David Bromstad's tattoos are like his renovation skills — colorful, fun, and intricate. The "My Lottery Dream Home" host's body is covered from head to toe in ink and likely sports more tattoos than you might have known. Considering he started getting tatted when he was young, it's no surprise.

Bromstad told Tattoo Co. that his parents weren't thrilled about his love of ink, but that did little to slow him down. He shared, "So, I got a dragonfly tattoo right after college. My sister and I started a design company called Dragonfly Designs, so it meant a lot to me." And he has no plans to stop. The television star revealed he aims to eventually have about 40% of his body covered in tattoos.

There's really no doubt about it: Bromstad loves his tattoos and proudly showcases them on social media. In December 2021, he posted a series of photos on Instagram that gave fans a closer look at the ink he has on his body. From his face to his hands to his chest, it was rarer to see bare skin than tatted skin as he posed for each photo. A tatted Bromstad is all his followers really know, so be prepared because we're about to drop an edited photo of the HGTV star without tattoos — and he looks totally different.