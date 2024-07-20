We Got Rid Of David Bromstad's Neck And Arm Tattoos & He Looks Totally Different
David Bromstad's tattoos are like his renovation skills — colorful, fun, and intricate. The "My Lottery Dream Home" host's body is covered from head to toe in ink and likely sports more tattoos than you might have known. Considering he started getting tatted when he was young, it's no surprise.
Bromstad told Tattoo Co. that his parents weren't thrilled about his love of ink, but that did little to slow him down. He shared, "So, I got a dragonfly tattoo right after college. My sister and I started a design company called Dragonfly Designs, so it meant a lot to me." And he has no plans to stop. The television star revealed he aims to eventually have about 40% of his body covered in tattoos.
There's really no doubt about it: Bromstad loves his tattoos and proudly showcases them on social media. In December 2021, he posted a series of photos on Instagram that gave fans a closer look at the ink he has on his body. From his face to his hands to his chest, it was rarer to see bare skin than tatted skin as he posed for each photo. A tatted Bromstad is all his followers really know, so be prepared because we're about to drop an edited photo of the HGTV star without tattoos — and he looks totally different.
David Bromstad is a different person without tattoos
Nicki Swift's social media team was busy photoshopping away David Bromstad's tattoos, and trust us, the results are nothing short of jaw-dropping. The photo will surely have you doing a double take because his face, arms, and chest no longer have the art you are probably used to seeing on him. Without his many tattoos, the "My Lottery Dream Home" host has transformed into a completely different person. The edited bare skin is a stark contrast to the colors and designs that typically cover his body or the makeup he wears for his HGTV hosting gigs.
It's been a minute since anyone's seen Bromstad without any tattoos. Since appearing on television, he has always had some sort of ink, and we know this because he told Tattoo Co. he got his first tattoo after college. Even though he had plenty of ink, he initially kept his tattoos hidden. In 2014, HGTV shared a video of Bromstad where his forearm, face, and parts of his neck were visible. None of them, however, had the tattoos he sports today.
If you've followed the HGTV star for a while, you may have seen those throwback shots he's shared of himself without the tattoos. In June 2017, he posted a photo from when he was 19 years old, showing him without his tattoos. Now, if you think he looks better or worse with tats — that's for you to decide, but we have a feeling Bromstad is a fan of his tattoos and isn't about to have a change of heart anytime soon.
Take a look at what some of David Bromstad's tattoos mean
For David Bromstad, getting tattoos is an opportunity to be creative. The television star told Tattoo Co., "I literally stay up at night thinking and researching what I can do next, what area I can have tattooed that's interesting, different, and fun. It's a creative outlet." Aside from being a chance to show his artistic side, they also mean something to the HGTV personality.
Over the years, Bromstad has shared his tattoo progress and why he got certain things inked. In May 2019, the "My Lottery Dream Home" host shared a photo on Instagram of his Harry Potter-inspired tattoo, getting the fantasy school, Hogwarts, on his thigh. He wrote in the caption, "The Wizarding World has altered the fantasy realm forever and we all are better for it!" Bromstad explained that Disney and Harry Potter have made the world a bit more magical for him and others.
A year later, Bromstad shared another photo of three tattoos he had added to his collection: the word "Family," a unicorn dabbing, and a "poppin good" sticker. Bromstad explained in the caption that he got the tattoos in honor of being part of the LGBTQ+ community. He shared, "Pride! More tatts to express how much I love my community, my family." The days of Bromstad being without tattoos are far behind him.