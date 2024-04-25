What HGTV's David Bromstad Looks Like Without Makeup

With millions glued to HGTV's array of home improvement shows, the stars understand the importance of being camera-ready at all times, and David Bromstad is no exception. The host of "My Lottery Dream Home" has traveled the country to help lottery winners find their perfect house for sixteen seasons, and Bromstad's transformation over the years has been stunning. Of course, it's not just the female HGTV stars who have some help getting prepped for the small screen. With high-definition television leaving no room to hide, it's easy to spot even the smallest imperfections. David Bromstad is candid about embracing makeup to ensure he always looks his best on screen. In a 2017 Facebook post, he shared a pic of himself getting touched up and wrote, "My Gorgeous makeup artist and fabulous friend Lana, making me fabulous!"

Bromstad gave another shout-out to his makeup artist a month later. "Filming some fab new episodes for you. #MyLotteryDreamHome #MLDH HGTV My gorgeous makeup artist Lana using some new products to make me Perty!" he wrote while posting a pic of himself holding up a bottle of foundation. While his makeup is minimal, fans are probably curious to see what he looks like when he's not filming, and many might be surprised to learn that he has face tattoos.