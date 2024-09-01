We Cut Off Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo's Long Blond Hair & We're Speechless

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, usually embraces a very sultry, feminine Hollywood image. You know, figure-baring dresses that accentuate her assets and, of course, her long, voluminous blond hair. Whether she's accompanying her country star husband to award shows and concerts or trading knowledge with her celebrity friends on her podcast, there's rarely a day that goes by that Bunnie Xo isn't flaunting blond, Rapunzel-esque tresses that she usually keeps curled, crimped, or molded into complicated styles. In 2020, she even featured her hairstylist on her YouTube channel to teach her fans how to achieve her "signature hairstyle," which featured a fun braided ponytail down the middle of her head.

With that said, it actually takes quite a bit of work to achieve Bunnie Xo's signature style. And it's not just because of the curling and braiding process, either. Her look actually starts in a salon chair, as she's not a natural blond, which means she has to rely on bleach and other lighteners to achieve her look. She's even teased her real hair color on social media a few times, though you'd be hard-pressed to find an actual shot of it online. Because it's fun to switch it up, Nicki Swift's photo editor digitally chopped off Bunnie Xo's hair to see how she'd look with a much shorter style. Of course, they also fitted her with a much darker hair color than she's used to sporting. And the results have us speechless!