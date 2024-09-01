We Cut Off Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo's Long Blond Hair & We're Speechless
Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, usually embraces a very sultry, feminine Hollywood image. You know, figure-baring dresses that accentuate her assets and, of course, her long, voluminous blond hair. Whether she's accompanying her country star husband to award shows and concerts or trading knowledge with her celebrity friends on her podcast, there's rarely a day that goes by that Bunnie Xo isn't flaunting blond, Rapunzel-esque tresses that she usually keeps curled, crimped, or molded into complicated styles. In 2020, she even featured her hairstylist on her YouTube channel to teach her fans how to achieve her "signature hairstyle," which featured a fun braided ponytail down the middle of her head.
With that said, it actually takes quite a bit of work to achieve Bunnie Xo's signature style. And it's not just because of the curling and braiding process, either. Her look actually starts in a salon chair, as she's not a natural blond, which means she has to rely on bleach and other lighteners to achieve her look. She's even teased her real hair color on social media a few times, though you'd be hard-pressed to find an actual shot of it online. Because it's fun to switch it up, Nicki Swift's photo editor digitally chopped off Bunnie Xo's hair to see how she'd look with a much shorter style. Of course, they also fitted her with a much darker hair color than she's used to sporting. And the results have us speechless!
Bunnie Xo's dark hair totally transforms her
Bunnie Xo was her husband Jelly Roll's date to the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony (and every other award show, too). The proud wife showed up to the event wearing a pink, off-the-shoulder, blinged-out dress and long, blond curls accented by crisp black lowlights and curtain bangs. And while there's no doubt that she dazzled among the sea of rich, famous, glittering A-listers, Nicki Swift's photo editor totally transformed her look by replacing her signature tresses with a brown, shoulder-length bob. Fortunately, the look works for her! While her blond hair does a great job of complementing her skin-baring wardrobe, the bob pulls focus to her gorgeous facial features, especially her eyes and pout!
Interestingly, Bunnie Xo's brown bob was just understated enough that it helped make her pink gown pop. While her blond hair kind of overshadowed some of the gorgeous detailing on the dress, the shorter hair allowed its best features, such as the diamond-encrusted neckline and waistline, to shine through and claim its moment in the spotlight. Lastly, the shorter cut also allowed her cross necklace to shine — literally shine – though that was more so because her hair wasn't covering it. That said, there's probably a lesson somewhere in here about color theory and whatnot. Either way, we totally think that Bunnie Xo should consider giving the bleach a break and embracing warmer, shorter locks.
At the very least, she should try a wig!
Would Bunnie Xo ever chop off her hair?
Bunnie Xo may have once shown off her makeup-free face, but we don't actually expect her to give up her life as a blushing blond to become a brooding brunette. You see, the uber-candid podcaster admires an incredibly gorgeous legend who is also famous for bleaching her natural locks blond. Of course, that would be none other than country (and beauty) darling Dolly Parton, who Bunnie Xo has modeled some of her outfits after. "I can never compare to her, but I'll sure as hell channel her! Think Dolly meets Marilyn," She captioned a photo of herself wearing a blue jumpsuit. She also quoted Parton's previous words about being a "dumb blond" when promoting her podcast of the same name.
Fortunately for Bunnie Xo, she's even met her style idol, a moment she, of course, posted to her TikTok account. "I've learned that you don't call Dolly Parton your lord and savior," she said of the experience. "She will slap you and say, 'Don't do that.'" But that's not even the best part, as she shared in July that Ms. Parton may even be one of her future guests on the show! "Y'all, I MIGHT get Dolly on the podcast this season & if I do I'll faint," she posted to Facebook. "LIKE WHATTTT?? Queen MOTHER DOLLY — I'll cry & croak all at the same time ... I literally named my podcast as homage to her." Let's hope the stars and planets align because that would definitely be an episode to remember!