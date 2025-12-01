Lara Trump's Face Work Has Gone Too Far & One Facial Feature Proves It

Lara Trump's facial transformation has officially gone off the rails. There had been previous hints that the wife of Eric Trump had gone under the knife, but an Instagram video she posted in October 2025 had everyone saying the same thing. In the video, she clarified that she was only joking when she said that she wanted to sing at Turning Point USA's halftime show. (For those who may not know, before she was fully committed to the political arena, Lara had made several attempts at a singing career.) The idea of her performing for a crowd may have been cringey enough, but the potential results of cosmetic procedures performed on her face were somehow cringier.

It was difficult to tell if her ample dark eye shadow had created a sort of optical illusion, but Lara's eyes looked rounder and more pronounced than ever, as they appeared to have sunk into her skull. She had thick, shaded-in eyebrows, with cakey makeup spread all over her face to smooth out her complexion, plus heavy eyeliner and mascara. Still, all of that could not account for how skeletal Lara's features looked around the eyes.

Naturally, Lara's oddly shaped eyes did not go unnoticed by her followers. "Dude her eyes look nuts, all sucked in like that," one wrote, as many echoed the sentiment. Footage of the video was also shared on X, where the political pundit was absolutely roasted. "A man could get lost in her eyes—I mean, literally lost," one X user joked. Others offered theories as to how Lara's eyes came to look that way. "Looks like the was botched doing an upper bleph procedure," a person wrote. Previously, experts had weighed in on what surgeries they believed Lara had undergone.