Lara Trump's Face Work Has Gone Too Far & One Facial Feature Proves It
Lara Trump's facial transformation has officially gone off the rails. There had been previous hints that the wife of Eric Trump had gone under the knife, but an Instagram video she posted in October 2025 had everyone saying the same thing. In the video, she clarified that she was only joking when she said that she wanted to sing at Turning Point USA's halftime show. (For those who may not know, before she was fully committed to the political arena, Lara had made several attempts at a singing career.) The idea of her performing for a crowd may have been cringey enough, but the potential results of cosmetic procedures performed on her face were somehow cringier.
It was difficult to tell if her ample dark eye shadow had created a sort of optical illusion, but Lara's eyes looked rounder and more pronounced than ever, as they appeared to have sunk into her skull. She had thick, shaded-in eyebrows, with cakey makeup spread all over her face to smooth out her complexion, plus heavy eyeliner and mascara. Still, all of that could not account for how skeletal Lara's features looked around the eyes.
Naturally, Lara's oddly shaped eyes did not go unnoticed by her followers. "Dude her eyes look nuts, all sucked in like that," one wrote, as many echoed the sentiment. Footage of the video was also shared on X, where the political pundit was absolutely roasted. "A man could get lost in her eyes—I mean, literally lost," one X user joked. Others offered theories as to how Lara's eyes came to look that way. "Looks like the was botched doing an upper bleph procedure," a person wrote. Previously, experts had weighed in on what surgeries they believed Lara had undergone.
What Lara Trump has possibly spent on cosmetic procedures
The theory that Lara Trump had surgery on her eyes had been floated before her uncomfortable halftime show video. In July 2025, plastic surgeon Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu examined older photos of Donald Trump's daughter-in-law and compared them to more recent snaps. The surgeon found evidence that Lara had undergone "blepharoplasty or eyelid surgery," as he told the Irish Star at the time. "Looking at her now, her eyes look much more open and alert, and this may have been made possible by an upper eyelid surgery, which involves the removal of excess skin and muscle in addition to a small amount of fat," Seymenoglu explained to the outlet, adding that there was evidence Lara utilized Botox frequently.
A couple of months later, Lara seemed to have missed her Botox touchup, as her face looked lopsided in a video posted to Instagram. After sitting down with Attorney General Pam Bondi in September, Lara recorded herself in her car recapping the interview. It looked like her Botox had worn off; the smooth sheen of her forehead was gone, and it was etched with visible wrinkles. Most noticeable was that Lara's eyes seemed to be uneven, as if the Botox and fillers had dissolved on one side. Keeping up the cosmetic work has evidently been a costly task.
Previously, a cosmetic dermatologist estimated the price tag of Lara's plastic surgeries. Dr. Mariano Busso spoke to Nicki Swift in April 2024 after comparing pictures of Lara from 2013 to more recent ones. At the time, Busso estimated that Lara had spent over $120,000 on cosmetic work. "Lara has a very defined jawline most likely due to a face-lift," Busso told us. The surgeon also saw evidence of Botox and fillers.