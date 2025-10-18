Lopsided Lara Trump Looks Like She Missed Her Botox Touch-Up In Jarring Video

Lara Trump has undergone a noticeable transformation over the years that appeared to be heavily aided by cosmetic procedures, but she also has seemed to lapse on her Botox upkeep from time to time. Nicki Swift once spoke to a dermatologist who estimated the price tag Lara spent on plastic surgery to be over six figures. Certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso told us in April 2024 that he saw indicators the wife of Eric Trump could have had a face-lift in the ballpark of $100,000. Plus, Busso saw signs of Lara using fillers and Botox.

Improper use of Botox seemed evident in a video posted by the "My View with Lara Trump" host to her Instagram page in September 2025. She took a vid in her car, and spoke about interviewing Pam Bondi before donating food to first responders in the Washington, D.C., area. The IG video painted Lara's use of Botox in an unfriendly light. She wore a green wool blazer, and her blond hair was parted in a way which gave a clear view of her forehead. Lara wore ample makeup as she delivered a demonstrative address to the camera, and even though her body language appeared rather animated, her face showed little movement. Her full lips looked to have been enhanced with filler, but the work done on the lower part of Lara's face was not what stood out. Her right eyebrow was lifted as she spoke, but her left eyebrow stayed stationary.

Plus, the political commentator's forehead was furrowed, and the usually-smooth appearance had been replaced with ample wrinkles. It seemed that Lara had missed an appointment for more Botox injections and it was wearing off and dissolving. This wasn't the first time the look of Lara's lopsided face caught people's attention.