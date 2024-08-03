5 Times Lara Trump Went Makeup-Free And Looked So Different

Lara Trump is predictably perfectly coiffed and dressed to the nines when she takes to the podium to fire up the MAGA crowds at Donald Trump's rallies. However, she's not afraid to go bare-faced, either. Lara often steps out without a scrap of makeup on, and, well, she looks dramatically different from her on-stage persona.

After two and a half years in the Fox News studios, she's used to being in the media spotlight. Lara left the network in December 2023, but she hasn't faded into the background, far from it. Since Lara's controversial RNC takeover in March 2024, her public profile has skyrocketed, showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon. In addition to her dizzying career trajectory, Lara's physical transformation is quite a sight to see. She's worked serious hours at the gym to obtain pumped arms and chiseled abs. However, it's not all down to blood, sweat, and tears; she appears to have also gotten some help.

Nicki Swift spoke to a cosmetic dermatologist who estimated Lara's plastic surgery makeover price tag. Acclaimed Beverly Hills and Miami-based certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso estimated she could have spent around $126,000 on procedures, including a possible facelift, nose job, Botox, and fillers. It's clearly a worthwhile investment for somebody who's becoming one of the prominent faces of the GOP. Still, Lara doesn't always feel the need to look polished and camera-ready. We're looking at five times Lara dared to bare by going makeup-free.