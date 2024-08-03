5 Times Lara Trump Went Makeup-Free And Looked So Different
Lara Trump is predictably perfectly coiffed and dressed to the nines when she takes to the podium to fire up the MAGA crowds at Donald Trump's rallies. However, she's not afraid to go bare-faced, either. Lara often steps out without a scrap of makeup on, and, well, she looks dramatically different from her on-stage persona.
After two and a half years in the Fox News studios, she's used to being in the media spotlight. Lara left the network in December 2023, but she hasn't faded into the background, far from it. Since Lara's controversial RNC takeover in March 2024, her public profile has skyrocketed, showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon. In addition to her dizzying career trajectory, Lara's physical transformation is quite a sight to see. She's worked serious hours at the gym to obtain pumped arms and chiseled abs. However, it's not all down to blood, sweat, and tears; she appears to have also gotten some help.
Nicki Swift spoke to a cosmetic dermatologist who estimated Lara's plastic surgery makeover price tag. Acclaimed Beverly Hills and Miami-based certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso estimated she could have spent around $126,000 on procedures, including a possible facelift, nose job, Botox, and fillers. It's clearly a worthwhile investment for somebody who's becoming one of the prominent faces of the GOP. Still, Lara doesn't always feel the need to look polished and camera-ready. We're looking at five times Lara dared to bare by going makeup-free.
Lara's gym pooch selfie
Lara Trump is an outspoken and passionate advocate for the Second Amendment. And she doesn't just talk the talk; she walks the walk, too. Lara frequently exercises her right to bare arms by giving impromptu gymnasium gun shows that flaunt her sinewy and muscled biceps.
Lara's pumped-up appendages were on full display when she posed for a workout selfie with her friend, Debi Laszewsk, and a Pomeranian in December 2023. "When you wear the perfect shirt to the gym," she captioned the pic, referencing her vest top emblazoned with "Fitness goals: pet more dogs." Unlike some other high-profile workout women, Lara didn't feel the need to be camera-ready in case she was snapped by paps. Instead, she was dressed for working up a sweat with a bare face and slicked-back hair.
Lara clearly doesn't subscribe to the Donald Trump school of exercise. The former president studiously avoids any form of physical exertion aside from golf, believing fitness to be potentially fatal. "Trump believed the human body was like a battery, with a finite amount of energy, which exercise only depleted. So he didn't work out. When he learned that John O'Donnell, one of his top casino executives, was training for an Ironman triathlon, he admonished him, 'You are going to die young because of this,'" journalists Michael Kranish and Marc Fisher wrote in their 2016 biography "Trump Revealed."
Lara's doggie adoption anniversary
Lara Trump was unapologetically bare-faced when she posed for a picture with her beagle in May 2022. "Happy SIX YEAR 'gotcha' day, Ben!!!!! We love you SO much—especially the way you steal everyone's socks, block my legs in bed, and keep our yard squirrel-free. We are so lucky you chose us as your family," she captioned the photo.
Lara is passionate about animal welfare, aside from when her husband, Eric Trump, slaughters big game in Africa and poses with their carcasses, presumably. "Lara Trump leads fight for animal advocates," The Washington Examiner wrote in October 2017, praising her contribution to amending federal policies on euthanasia of wild horses and donkeys, tightening restrictions on puppy farming, and fronting a "pets for vets" program that matches retired service people with rescue dogs.
In May 2017, Lara partnered with The Beagle Freedom Project, which works to rescue and rehouse animals rescued from research labs. "As far back as I can remember, I've always been a huge animal lover, especially dogs, and you can ask anyone I know," she said in a video message to supporters. "My two favorite boys, other than my husband, are our dogs Ben and Charlie, one of which is a beagle." The animal rights organization is cloaked in controversy. Its head of operations, Kevin Chase, was released from a Minnesota federal prison in August 2011 following a six-year sentence for stalking research staff and threatening and harassing an animal testing company.
Lara's Eric Trump shearing
Lara Trump ditched the makeup for a hair styling session with her husband, Eric Trump, in April 2020. She posted a photo of herself wielding hair clippers as he looked into the camera with pursed lips. Proving he never gives up his tireless family promotional work or perhaps safeguarding himself in the event he forgets his name, Eric rocked an army green T-shirt with "TRUMP" emblazoned across the front in camo print. "This will not be reciprocated," Lara captioned the pic.
Lara came under fire in July 2024 after criticizing her husband's household habits — or lack thereof. In a segment on "The Right View," she ragged on him for expecting praise because he emptied the dishwasher and criticized him for not placing his dirty socks correctly in a hamper and failing to close the closet door, resulting in their dog distributing them all around the house. Lara also claimed she had to wake up early every day to load and unload the dishwasher, a task she'd be happy to pass on to Eric.
Lara Trump complains about Eric's socks being all over the house and wishes that he would at least start helping her with the dishes. pic.twitter.com/ivZE27u56D
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 4, 2024
Social media was quick to pounce. "I would think the bigger complaint would be Eric...living in the house," a commenter on X, formerly Twitter, quipped. "Stick a sock in it," advised another. "Don't they have enough money in the RNC Kitty to pay for live-in maids?" asked a third.
Lara and Eric's beach birthday selfie
Lara Trump went au natural for a beach date with Eric Trump in January 2016. She was clad casually in a bikini top and vest, while he was too cool for school in a baseball cap perched backward upon his head. "To my best friend, favorite beach walking buddy, 'Top Gun' expert, best dog dad, my husband, @erictrump, wishing you the happiest 33rd birthday today, I love you!" Lara captioned a selfie of them.
It was love at first sight for Lara when she locked eyes with Eric in 2008. "I think we spotted each other across the room. I was immediately intrigued, and hopefully, Eric felt the same way," she told "Fox & Friends" in 2016. Lara and Eric married at Mar-a-Largo in November 2014. The couple said "I do" under a crystal chuppah in front of 400 friends and family members. Donald Trump Jr. was the best man, Jared Kushner officiated, and their dog Charlie was the ring bearer. Lara accessorized her Vera Wang gown with two arm casts after breaking her wrists in a horse-riding accident two weeks before their big day — a sign of things to come, she claims.
"It's funny how the fact that I had two broken wrists on our wedding day foreshadowed the crazy challenges that we would face together over the years. All of the craziness keeps making us stronger. Happy Anniversary, Eric Trump," she captioned a wedding photo on Facebook in November 2023.
Lara's family gym time
Lara Trump was makeup-free and back in the gym again in December 2021. The former news hound showed off her six-pack in a crop top and low-riding leggings as she posed for a selfie with friends. "Weekend workout fam," she captioned the photo.
Lara rarely misses a workout. She's a former trainer who loves to compete regularly in sporting events, so keeping in shape is important. Despite her packed schedule, she always squeezes in some gym time. "As an athlete for my entire life, I have always appreciated the way that exercise can affect everything from your physique to your mood. I make it a point (although it's often a very early point) to start my day with exercise," Lara told The Trump Organization in a Mother's Day interview. "As someone who likes to have goals to strive toward, I like to compete in triathlons on a regular basis. It makes going for a run, bike ride, or swim that much more meaningful while I'm doing it."
Like most things Lara sets her mind to, she excels in her field. In March 2018, Lara finished fifth in her age category when she competed in Fort Lauderdale's Las Olas Triathlon. The grueling race included a 0.62-mile ocean swim, a 21-mile bike race, and a 6.2-mile road race. Eric worked up his own sweat in the beating heat as he watched his wife from the sidelines, holding their son Luke in his arms.