Kristi Noem Looks Like A Different Person Before & After Makeup Transformation

Kristi Noem has always been stunning, but there's no question that she's undergone a massive transformation over the years (and we're not just talking about the plastic surgery rumors). One of the biggest differences between Noem, then and now? Her makeup. Once very light and natural-looking, these days Noem doesn't shy away from going full glamazon. In fact, we don't think we've seen her sans a thick set of fake lashes in years.

Brooks Kraft/Getty

Let's take a trip down memory lane to when Noem first became the South Dakota representative. In addition to a shaggy haircut (which, unsurprisingly, has undergone a transformation as well), Noem's early 2010s makeup was worlds away from what we're used to seeing from her today. Sure, she wasn't exactly going au naturel, nor was she averse to some frosty eyeshadow and glossy lips, but for the most part, it was fairly pared-back. As for her mascara, Noem certainly wasn't skipping that step either, and it's pretty clear her lashes have always been naturally long — though it's also possible she was wearing falsies back then, but picking something minimal. Either way, as with the rest of her lewk, they definitely weren't particularly "out-there."

Next up, brows. We'll give Noem a little grace in this area. After all, big, bushy brows weren't in the mainstream just yet (and let's be fair, once upon a time, it was bizarre to expect politicians to tap into major makeup trends). Even so, hers were pencil-thin to say the least. In fact, in some pics, it didn't even look as though she'd filled them in. Ironically, Noem pulled it off pretty well. That said, around 2014, she began rocking a fuller set — and that was just the beginning of her major makeup switcheroo.