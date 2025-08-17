Kristi Noem Looks Like A Different Person Before & After Makeup Transformation
Kristi Noem has always been stunning, but there's no question that she's undergone a massive transformation over the years (and we're not just talking about the plastic surgery rumors). One of the biggest differences between Noem, then and now? Her makeup. Once very light and natural-looking, these days Noem doesn't shy away from going full glamazon. In fact, we don't think we've seen her sans a thick set of fake lashes in years.
Let's take a trip down memory lane to when Noem first became the South Dakota representative. In addition to a shaggy haircut (which, unsurprisingly, has undergone a transformation as well), Noem's early 2010s makeup was worlds away from what we're used to seeing from her today. Sure, she wasn't exactly going au naturel, nor was she averse to some frosty eyeshadow and glossy lips, but for the most part, it was fairly pared-back. As for her mascara, Noem certainly wasn't skipping that step either, and it's pretty clear her lashes have always been naturally long — though it's also possible she was wearing falsies back then, but picking something minimal. Either way, as with the rest of her lewk, they definitely weren't particularly "out-there."
Next up, brows. We'll give Noem a little grace in this area. After all, big, bushy brows weren't in the mainstream just yet (and let's be fair, once upon a time, it was bizarre to expect politicians to tap into major makeup trends). Even so, hers were pencil-thin to say the least. In fact, in some pics, it didn't even look as though she'd filled them in. Ironically, Noem pulled it off pretty well. That said, around 2014, she began rocking a fuller set — and that was just the beginning of her major makeup switcheroo.
You won't see Kristi Noem without fake lashes today
In addition to putting the tweezers down and investing in an eyebrow pencil, from the mid-2010s onwards, Kristi Noem has also made a point of introducing fake lashes into her daily makeup routine. Yes, we said daily. Doesn't matter if Noem is at a formal event, on horseback, a naval base, or on a hike: they're an extension of her. Noem's natural lashes seem to be pretty long with just mascara, so it's likely she started going the falsies route for extra volume. Well, mission accomplished. That said, given the natural-looking options on the market, as well as her past penchant for mascara'd but natural lashes, we are a little surprised that she's opted for something so overt.
It bears mentioning that other than her brows and lashes, Noem does seem to have kept the rest of her makeup fairly consistent over the years, albeit with a slightly heavier hand. She still loves her glossy lips — though now that she's had filler, that's a lot more noticeable. Still, the makeup itself seems to look a lot like what she wore earlier in her career. Case in point, Noem still loves some blush and bronzer. And, though it's not quite as easy to see behind her mega volume lashes, she's definitely not averse to some frosty eyeshadow. TBH, it's the perfect way to emphasize her light blue eyes, so we're not shocked she's stuck with it.
As for the heavier hand, we're not sure how much that has to do with Noem being older (though let's be real, she doesn't look it), or simply because she's part of a crowd known for their love of full glam. Either way, we're curious to see if she ever returns to her slightly more natural lewk.