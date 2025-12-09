'Mar-A-Lago' Face Was Everywhere At The 2025 Kennedy Center Honors

The MAGA crew was out in full force at the Kennedy Center Honors on December 7 — Mar-a-Lago faces and all. President Donald Trump, the first president to ever host the annual awards event, said at a State Department dinner for honorees ahead of the event on December 6 that he was hosting "at the request of a certain television network" (via PBS). In true Trump fashion, the prez went on to predict that the broadcast, set to air December 23 on CBS and Paramount+, would boast larger-than-life ratings. "This will be the highest-rated show that they've ever done and they've gotten some pretty good ratings, but there's nothing like what's going to happen," he declared (via ABC7 News). He's talking big. HUGE.

It's entirely possible, however, that most viewers will be tuning in for a very different reason: the attendees' tuned-up faces à la the plastic surgery trend named after Trump's posh private club — a very Palm Beach-forward aesthetic that involves faces that are overly filled, tightened, tanned, and painted on. This year, the mandatory dress code for the special evening appeared to be black tie meets the Mar-a-Lago special. From the likes of Alina Habba, Jeanine Pirro, Pam Bondi, Pete Hegseth, Jennifer Rauchet, and even the first lady herself, everyone was proudly sporting their own version of the infamous Mar-a-Lago mug.