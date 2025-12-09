'Mar-A-Lago' Face Was Everywhere At The 2025 Kennedy Center Honors
The MAGA crew was out in full force at the Kennedy Center Honors on December 7 — Mar-a-Lago faces and all. President Donald Trump, the first president to ever host the annual awards event, said at a State Department dinner for honorees ahead of the event on December 6 that he was hosting "at the request of a certain television network" (via PBS). In true Trump fashion, the prez went on to predict that the broadcast, set to air December 23 on CBS and Paramount+, would boast larger-than-life ratings. "This will be the highest-rated show that they've ever done and they've gotten some pretty good ratings, but there's nothing like what's going to happen," he declared (via ABC7 News). He's talking big. HUGE.
It's entirely possible, however, that most viewers will be tuning in for a very different reason: the attendees' tuned-up faces à la the plastic surgery trend named after Trump's posh private club — a very Palm Beach-forward aesthetic that involves faces that are overly filled, tightened, tanned, and painted on. This year, the mandatory dress code for the special evening appeared to be black tie meets the Mar-a-Lago special. From the likes of Alina Habba, Jeanine Pirro, Pam Bondi, Pete Hegseth, Jennifer Rauchet, and even the first lady herself, everyone was proudly sporting their own version of the infamous Mar-a-Lago mug.
Alina Habba was all cheeks
It's no secret that Alina Habba's look changed drastically after becoming Donald Trump's personal attorney in 2021. However, these days, she looks nearly unrecognizable. Case in point: Habba, whose chipmunk cheeks — seemingly derived from copious amounts of filler injected at the hands of a Palm Beach plastic surgeon — arrived on the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors red carpet well before the rest of her did. Cue all of the rampant plastic surgery rumors she just can't escape — Mar-a-Lago style, of course.
Jeanine Pirro had the Kennedy Center Honors red carpet looking like a wax museum
Fox News host turned United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, arrived on the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors red carpet looking like a wax figure of herself. Suffice to say, Pirro looked so different before all the plastic surgery and the heaps of makeup she applies day in and day out in an effort to chisel out her very own Mar-a-Lago face. But don't just take our word for it; here are the head-turning makeup-free pics of Pirro to prove it.
Pam Bondi's aesthetic was Mar-a-Lago face meets Ozempic
Attorney General Pam Bondi was also front and center at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, sporting her very own rendition of the Mar-a-Lago face. Think: glassy and tight, while simultaneously looking gaunt and hollowed out — no doubt a direct result of her head-turning weight loss transformation. Yep, in case you didn't know, being slim and trim is also a requirement to achieve the full Mar-a-Lago aesthetic. Either that, or you're at risk of being called "Piggy" on Air Force One.
Did Pete Hegseth get a spray tan before the event?
Even Pete Hegseth is guilty of serving up Mar-a-Lago face at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors. All eyes were on the United States Secretary of War when he arrived at the event sporting a smooth forehead, a noticeably more chiseled jawline, and a tan that no man could come by naturally. We just have one question for Hegseth: spray tan booth, custom, or tan in a can?! PICK YOUR POISON.
Pete Hegseth's wife is dabbling in the Mar-a-Lago face trend, too
Couples who tan together, stay together? Speaking of Pete Hegseth, it appears his third wife, Jennifer Rauchet, is also dipping her toe in the Palm Beach plastic surgery trend. While on her husband's arm at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, Jennifer's face also looked noticeably more sculpted, smoothed, and tanned. Perhaps they got a two-for-one deal at the local Palm Beach plastic surgeon's office, and then followed it up with a romantic date at Palm Beach Tan afterward? TBD, we suppose. In the meantime, we'll just add this one to the growing list of weird things about Hegseth's marriage.
Melania Trump couldn't even muster up a full smile
We would be absolutely remiss not to include the poster child of the Mar-a-Lago face in this lineup: first lady Melania Trump. True to form, Melania glided onto the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors red carpet sporting that signature smize she is known for. Never mind the reason for her sporting said smize as opposed to a full, toothy grin is most likely a direct result of all the Botox and filler she's rumored to have pumped into her mug over the years. Is she happy? Is she sad? Is she simply biding her time, waiting for the whole White House thing to be over again so she can retire to her rightful place in Palm Beach, where she and her lifted lower eyelids can be left alone, free to shop, spa, and slumber to their hearts' content?! With a face that frozen, the world may never know.