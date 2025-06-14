Pam Bondi's Weight Loss Transformation Is Head-Turning

Attorney General Pam Bondi's transformation is undeniable. From lobbyist to Attorney General of the United States, it's safe to say she knows a thing or two about a glow-up. "I am truly honored that you have asked me to take on this role, and I will make you proud, and I will make this country proud," Bondi vowed at her swearing-in ceremony on February 25.

Recently, however, it's Bondi's weight-loss transformation that has really turned heads. Sadly, when she's not being picked apart for her rumored plastic surgery, her greasy hair, or her inappropriate outfits, onlookers are focused on her shrinking size. It's been estimated that Bondi has lost a whopping 50 pounds. Bondi has attributed the weight loss to a changed diet and daily exercise routine. "I loved my sweets, but I knew I had to make changes, so I switched to healthier options," Bondi said during an interview with the National University of Singapore (via WGTC). Still, others are calling her bluff, accusing her of taking weight loss medication to drop the pounds. "Ozempic Pam Bondi needs to share her weight loss secrets with the rest of us," one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Pam Bondi crushing so much ozempic her bones are basically ash at this point."

