Pam Bondi's Weight Loss Transformation Is Head-Turning
Attorney General Pam Bondi's transformation is undeniable. From lobbyist to Attorney General of the United States, it's safe to say she knows a thing or two about a glow-up. "I am truly honored that you have asked me to take on this role, and I will make you proud, and I will make this country proud," Bondi vowed at her swearing-in ceremony on February 25.
Recently, however, it's Bondi's weight-loss transformation that has really turned heads. Sadly, when she's not being picked apart for her rumored plastic surgery, her greasy hair, or her inappropriate outfits, onlookers are focused on her shrinking size. It's been estimated that Bondi has lost a whopping 50 pounds. Bondi has attributed the weight loss to a changed diet and daily exercise routine. "I loved my sweets, but I knew I had to make changes, so I switched to healthier options," Bondi said during an interview with the National University of Singapore (via WGTC). Still, others are calling her bluff, accusing her of taking weight loss medication to drop the pounds. "Ozempic Pam Bondi needs to share her weight loss secrets with the rest of us," one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Pam Bondi crushing so much ozempic her bones are basically ash at this point."
There may be more than meets the eye to Pam Bondi's weight loss transformation
Some doctors, however, believe that there may be much more at play than just weight loss when it comes to Pam Bondi's extreme transformation. Is it possible that she went under the knife to achieve her new, slimmer look? "'Her nasolabial folds [creases that run from the sides of the nose to the corners of the mouth] are better in more recent photos and there is less sagging compared to before," New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Rosenberg told the Daily Mail. "I don't think that is diet — that is surgery. So, she may have had a neck lift and she may have had a facelift."
Meanwhile, another doctor thinks Bondi might have dabbled in some filler to achieve her new, head-turning look. "Her cheeks appear more youthfully full which isn't what happens with weight loss. I suspect she's had filler or fat grafting to this area to help restore some of the volume lost with the weight loss," he explained to Irish Star. He also went on to say that Bondi "may have had minimally-invasive skin tightening with Renuvion or RF microneedling" in her neck area to combat loose skin that tends to happen in a person her age after rapidly losing a lot of weight.