Weird Things About Fox News Anchor Pete Hegseth's Marriage

Pete Hegseth's marriage to Jennifer Rauchet was thrust into the spotlight following a shocking revelation that he paid a woman an undisclosed amount of money after she accused him of sexual assault in 2017. Hegseth's attorney, however, told The Washington Post that his client strongly felt that he was "the victim of blackmail" and that he "ultimately decided to enter into a settlement for a significantly reduced amount" due to his fears about the MeToo movement. Nevertheless, the allegations proved to be quite damaging to both Hegseth's career and his reputation as a married man.

Still, Hegseth's wife of five years, Rauchet, has made it very clear that she is standing by her man, even locking arms with him as he's made his way in and out of various meetings with senators on Capitol Hill in hopes of securing a confirmation as Secretary of Defense after all. "My rock," Hegseth penned in an Instagram post, along with a photo of the couple gazing into one another's eyes amid the hustle and bustle of the high-stakes hearings. Nevertheless, amid all of the chatter about Hegseth's alleged sexual assault allegations, some weird things have been uncovered about his marriage to Rauchet.