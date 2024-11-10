Did Alina Habba Get Plastic Surgery? Trump's Flashy Attorney Can't Escape The Rumors

Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, is known for leveraging her looks to boost her career and keep herself in the public eye. A major player in Trump's recent hush-money trial, Habba has done her best to remain in the spotlight despite losing the case. However, with a recent uptick in social media posts, many are noticing thatAlina Habba has really changed up her looks since falling into the Trump orbit. This has opened the door for many to wonder if Habba has gone under the knife.

Looking at throwback photos, it's clear that Alina has undergone quite a transformation over the years. In the above photo from her personal Instagram dated December 6, 2021, Habba is seen with a rounder facial shape and more expressive eyes than she's currently rocking today. Now that Habba is besties with Lara Trump, it seems much of the Trump lifestyle has been rubbing off on her. Even though she has yet to publicly admit to going under the knife, Alina Habba certainly can't seem to shake those pesky plastic surgery rumors.