Did Alina Habba Get Plastic Surgery? Trump's Flashy Attorney Can't Escape The Rumors
Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, is known for leveraging her looks to boost her career and keep herself in the public eye. A major player in Trump's recent hush-money trial, Habba has done her best to remain in the spotlight despite losing the case. However, with a recent uptick in social media posts, many are noticing thatAlina Habba has really changed up her looks since falling into the Trump orbit. This has opened the door for many to wonder if Habba has gone under the knife.
Looking at throwback photos, it's clear that Alina has undergone quite a transformation over the years. In the above photo from her personal Instagram dated December 6, 2021, Habba is seen with a rounder facial shape and more expressive eyes than she's currently rocking today. Now that Habba is besties with Lara Trump, it seems much of the Trump lifestyle has been rubbing off on her. Even though she has yet to publicly admit to going under the knife, Alina Habba certainly can't seem to shake those pesky plastic surgery rumors.
The plastic surgery rumors Alina Habba just can't escape
Over the years, it seems Alina Habba may be trying to morph from an attorney for Donald Trump into a Melania Trump look-alike. Notably, Habba's face shape has become more angular, drawing the viewer to her eyes, where she is constantly attempting to copy the smoke-show look that Melania is known for. According to plastic surgeon Dr. Dan Yamini, this could be the result of a combination of Botox and buccal-fat removal. Removing extra adipose tissue from the cheeks can leave a face looking less round. The dramatic change in her face could be from weight loss, but let's be real — it looks like she had a little extra help.
It has also been speculated that Alina Habba has had a nose job. The shape of her nose has gone from more button-rounded to sharp and angular. Typically, when rhinoplasty is performed, it is accompanied by fillers to help smooth out the transition. It would be easy to assume that Habba has had this combo performed. However, since her job is to be polished and in the public eye, it is hard to blame Habba for trying to keep up appearances. Especially for someone who has admitted on the "PBD" podcast, "It doesn't hurt to be good-looking in this world, in the PR world, on TV."