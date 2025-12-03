Matt Gaetz's 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Looks Melted Away In Jarring DC Appearance

Matt Gaetz once had one of the worst cases of Mar-a-Lago face that the world had ever seen. However, the former Florida representative's eyebrow-raising makeover appears to have all but disappeared, along with the final semblances of his political career. In December 2025, he sadly put on a jacket that said "Representative Matt Gaetz" only to attend a briefing held by Kingsley Wilson, the Department of Defense Press Secretary, as a journalist. However, it was difficult to pay attention to anything Gaetz said because his transformed face stole the show.

Gone were the supposed fillers that made his cheeks noticeably fuller. Even more shockingly, the disgraced congressman seems to have eased up on his reported Botox use because the wrinkles on his forehead have made a comeback. Even his hair has seemingly lost its bird-like flair and lay flatly. Gaetz also appears to have lost touch with his Mar-a-Lago makeup artist because his face wasn't covered with an unhealthy amount of bronzer, and was actually rather pale.

To be fair, the controversial politician was in a harshly-lit room, which may have made him appear more wan. Of course, the past has already shown us that unfiltered photos of Matt Gaetz don't do his face fillers any favors, so this may have been another side of that. Or maybe, the GOP political star who went overboard with the cosmetic procedures did indeed change up his look a bit to kickstart a new era in his professional life, as a reporter for One America News Network.