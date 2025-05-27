Unfiltered Photos Of Matt Gaetz That Don't Do His Face Filler Any Favors
Matt Gaetz's cosmetic transformation hasn't been especially subtle, and every now and then, we catch an unfiltered photo of the former Florida congressman that highlights just how much filler he's had. Unfortunately, some photos have been significantly worse than others, and in more than one snap, the One America News anchor has looked more plastic than he'd probably have liked.
Without a doubt, the most memorable snaps of Gaetz's filler came in July 2024, when he spoke at the Republican National Convention. His shockingly obvious face work — especially when compared to older snaps, like his mugshot – had many comparing him to "Lazytown" character Robbie Rotten, with his eyebrows (which a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist previously told us were likely the result of too much Botox in the center of his forehead) turning him into a dead ringer for the villain.
Of course, the Botox wasn't all, and Dr. Mariano Busso also mused that Gaetz had likely opted for a ton of cheek filler. Sadly, while showing off those newly plumped cheeks, Gaetz also donned a full face of very glowy makeup — and under the stage lights, that only became more obvious. As a result, we're going to have to sum his overall appearance up by borrowing from Janice Ian of "Mean Girls" fame: "Cold, hard, shiny plastic." TBH, not all of that came down to his filler, though. His hair, lacquered back à la Donald Trump Jr., also played a role in just how plasticy he looked.
Matt Gaetz had a similar appearance a few months pre-RNC
While Matt Gaetz's appearance at the RNC certainly highlighted his fillers, a few months prior, he looked similarly plumped for a press conference. Granted, his forehead wasn't quite as shiny, so it's possible he was between Botox appointments at the time. Either way, the filler in his cheeks was fairly evident.
As with his RNC speech a few months later, Gaetz had been wearing makeup at the time of the conference — though we do have to say, his February 2024 glam was significantly better than what he'd sported at the Fiserv Forum. This is likely because it was more matte. Look, we all love a glowy moment, but when the filler is already a little overdone and bordering on a plastic-looking blunder, that same glowiness only makes matters worse.
Unfortunately for Gaetz, even the less shiny look wasn't without any issues. In fact, it seemed like some of the makeup was sitting in his pores. As a makeup artist has previously told us of Donald Trump's own makeup fails, that could have had something to do with dehydration. Who knows? Maybe he looked back at the snaps from when he told the media he didn't believe Donald Trump to be an insurrectionist and thought he'd try to correct it the next time he had a big platform (after all, filler can be used to increase hydration). Whatever the reason, we're going to have to say neither makeup look did him any real favors. As for the filler, time will tell if he ever decides to give it up altogether, but we aren't banking on it.