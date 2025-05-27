Unfiltered Photos Of Matt Gaetz That Don't Do His Face Filler Any Favors

Matt Gaetz's cosmetic transformation hasn't been especially subtle, and every now and then, we catch an unfiltered photo of the former Florida congressman that highlights just how much filler he's had. Unfortunately, some photos have been significantly worse than others, and in more than one snap, the One America News anchor has looked more plastic than he'd probably have liked.

Without a doubt, the most memorable snaps of Gaetz's filler came in July 2024, when he spoke at the Republican National Convention. His shockingly obvious face work — especially when compared to older snaps, like his mugshot – had many comparing him to "Lazytown" character Robbie Rotten, with his eyebrows (which a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist previously told us were likely the result of too much Botox in the center of his forehead) turning him into a dead ringer for the villain.

Of course, the Botox wasn't all, and Dr. Mariano Busso also mused that Gaetz had likely opted for a ton of cheek filler. Sadly, while showing off those newly plumped cheeks, Gaetz also donned a full face of very glowy makeup — and under the stage lights, that only became more obvious. As a result, we're going to have to sum his overall appearance up by borrowing from Janice Ian of "Mean Girls" fame: "Cold, hard, shiny plastic." TBH, not all of that came down to his filler, though. His hair, lacquered back à la Donald Trump Jr., also played a role in just how plasticy he looked.

