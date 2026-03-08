Affair Rumors Have Plagued Emma Stone's Marriage

The ever-talented Emma Stone is usually the cherry on top of Yorgos Lanthimos' freaky films. The actor and director duo have worked on a few movies together, including "Bugonia," "Poor Things," "Kinds of Kindness," and "The Favourite." It's clear that the pair find inspiration in each other since they've collaborated back to back, but some netizens wonder if creative inspiration has led to something more. Dating and affair rumors have sparked between the two, plaguing both of their marriages.

Emma Stone is married to and has a child with Dave McCary, a previous writer and director for "Saturday Night Live." Lanthimos has also been married for quite some time to his actor-director partner, Ariane Labed. It seems that both couples have kept their relationships mostly private and away from the public eye over the years. What isn't as private, however, is the way the public has analyzed Stone and Lanthimos' behavior with each other.

Lanthimos' Instagram page is mostly dedicated to his films that he's directed, with the majority of the page promoting "Bugonia" as of writing. Nestled between photos of the film poster and other snapshots are pictures of Emma Stone's face mid-motion, up close and personal. There's also a photo taken behind Stone, displaying her backless dress she wore to the 2026 BATFA Awards. While the comment section is turned off on Lanthimos' page, fans took to X to express their feelings on the pictures, speculating that there was more to their professional partnership than meets the eye. One fan boldly claimed, "The kind of photos you take of someone you're madly in love with."