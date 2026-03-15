Martha Stewart Just Can't Shake The Plastic Surgery Rumors - No Matter How Hard She Tries
Martha Stewart was a knockout when she was young, and her unique beauty has accompanied her through life. Despite having turned 84 in 2025, Stewart continues to stun fans who were previously unaware of her age, to the extent that many people wonder whether it's even possible to look that good as an octogenarian without the help of plastic surgery. This is just one of the many salacious rumors Stewart will never escape, though she has tried.
Stewart has made her stance on plastic surgery clear as day, telling Variety in 2023, "I've had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever." However, that hasn't stopped the public from speculating, and netizens don't think she's had just any old surgery, either. Many think she's had a full facelift, which is among the most invasive facial procedures out there. "Skin just isn't that tight at that age without it," one Reddit user argued in 2024. Plenty of others agreed and criticized Stewart's apparent unwillingness to admit it. "She's had a facelift regardless of what she says," a second Redditor wrote.
They don't even think that's all she's had done, with some pointing to signs of eyelid surgery. "She has upper blepharoplasty scars. This is so misleading, she's not being candid because she's not being honest about all of her work," one Redditor argued, criticizing a headline that deemed her "candid" for admitting to noninvasive procedures. Regardless of the truth, people seem to have made up their minds that Stewart has had plastic surgery, but it doesn't mean she is done trying to disprove them.
Martha Stewart continues to deny plastic surgery speculation
Martha Stewart is aware that a lot of people think she has gone under the knife, but she has never wavered in her denials. "Everybody insists that I've had plastic surgery and I have not ever had plastic surgery," she told People in January 2026. In fact, it baffles her that people just won't believe her. "I'm the most honest person on earth — but if they won't take my word for it, I don't know," she added (despite having gone to federal prison for essentially lying). "How can they not take my word for it? That's the truth!"
This is far from the first time Stewart has denied plastic surgery speculation. In the aforementioned Variety interview from 2023, she credited her lifestyle — and genes — for looking the way she does in her 80s. "I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I'm very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day," Stewart said, though she noted that she did use "certain fillers" from time to time, and has used Botox beneath her chin despite hating it.
In 2024, Stewart went so far as to host her dermatologist, Dr. Dan Belkin, on the "Martha Stewart Podcast" (via ET) to help convince the public that she has only ever done Botox, fillers, and laser treatments. However, she admitted that she puts a lot of work into looking as good as she does. "I don't really want to look my age at all," she said. "And that's why I really work so hard at it."