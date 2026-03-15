Martha Stewart Just Can't Shake The Plastic Surgery Rumors - No Matter How Hard She Tries

Martha Stewart was a knockout when she was young, and her unique beauty has accompanied her through life. Despite having turned 84 in 2025, Stewart continues to stun fans who were previously unaware of her age, to the extent that many people wonder whether it's even possible to look that good as an octogenarian without the help of plastic surgery. This is just one of the many salacious rumors Stewart will never escape, though she has tried.

Stewart has made her stance on plastic surgery clear as day, telling Variety in 2023, "I've had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever." However, that hasn't stopped the public from speculating, and netizens don't think she's had just any old surgery, either. Many think she's had a full facelift, which is among the most invasive facial procedures out there. "Skin just isn't that tight at that age without it," one Reddit user argued in 2024. Plenty of others agreed and criticized Stewart's apparent unwillingness to admit it. "She's had a facelift regardless of what she says," a second Redditor wrote.

They don't even think that's all she's had done, with some pointing to signs of eyelid surgery. "She has upper blepharoplasty scars. This is so misleading, she's not being candid because she's not being honest about all of her work," one Redditor argued, criticizing a headline that deemed her "candid" for admitting to noninvasive procedures. Regardless of the truth, people seem to have made up their minds that Stewart has had plastic surgery, but it doesn't mean she is done trying to disprove them.