Martha Stewart Will Never Escape These Salacious Rumors

First things first: No, Martha Stewart was not found guilty of insider trading. Unfortunately, prior to Netflix's documentary "Martha," many people, including some of her most devoted fans, believed that she had been convicted of insider trading and that was why she did time in federal prison. (Welcome to the untold truth of Martha Stewart.)

Stewart was a billionaire riding high when everything — including the behemoth empire she had created from the ground up — suddenly came crashing down. "It came as a surprise when I got a call from my law firm that I was being requested by the U.S. attorney for an appearance to question my sale of ImClone," Stewart recalled in the Netflix documentary "Martha." According to Stewart, her decision to offload the stock was simply business as usual. "I called Peter Bacanovic, who was my broker. It was a very short conversation saying, 'The stock's going down. I think we should sell.' And I said, 'Good. Sell,'" Stewart revealed in the doc. In the end, prosecutors were never able to convict her of insider trading, but she was convicted of conspiracy, obstruction, and two counts of lying to federal prosecutors.

It should be noted, however, that Stewart still maintains to this day that she never lied to authorities. Stewart claimed in the doc that she had been advised by her attorneys to simply say she didn't remember or couldn't recall if something was unclear to her. "I wasn't scared because I hadn't done anything wrong that I knew about. My lawyers didn't think I had done anything wrong. I did exactly what my lawyers had told me. Answer everything as truthfully and as honestly as I could possibly. And when I didn't remember, I said I didn't remember," she explained.