Who Is Martha Stewart's Ex-Husband Andrew Stewart Married To Now?

Despite being married for nearly three decades, Martha Stewart and her ex-husband Andrew Stewart's relationship was reportedly one-sided. The two met on a blind date while Andrew was still studying law at Yale and Martha was a student at Barnard College. They tied the knot only after a year of dating, and while that makes it seem that they had a whirlwind romance, it was anything but.

To be fair, it wasn't a miserable marriage for the whole nine years. They welcomed and raised a daughter named Alexis, and for a time, they were business partners, with Andrew serving as her lawyer and agent when she started producing her famous cookbooks, per New York Magazine. Their friends, however, thought Martha was not the best wife to Andrew. "Martha would start arguments over the most trivial subjects, and they would go on and on and on," an insider told Jerry Oppenheimer, who wrote "Just Desserts," an unauthorized biography about her life, according to the Daily Mail. "Her manner with Andy became the source of much stress and anxiety and anger. She was constantly accusing him of being 'dumb' or 'stupid.'" Andrew confirmed this, telling People in 1980: "Martha is not tolerant of my negligence or my foolishness or my eccentricities."

They ended up parting ways eventually, but it was far from amicable. Andrew reportedly got a court order that prevented them from keeping in touch. "The life that I had is over," Martha said of their marriage. "And what has taken its place is better." The two also moved on to other people, with Andrew going on to marry twice more.