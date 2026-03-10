HGTV Stars Accused Of Jumping On The Ozempic Train
After the use of Ozempic for weight loss started getting popular with both famous and non-famous people around the world, fans began questioning whether or not a celebrity's weight loss was due to dieting and exercise, or the new medication.
From movie stars on the big screen to small TV personalities, everyone in the entertainment industry is under extra scrutiny in this post-weight-loss-medication world. This includes the stars of HGTV. Many familiar faces for fans of home improvement shows like "Home Town" and "Rock the Block" have had to fend off rumors about using Ozempic to lose weight, and fans can be hard to convince otherwise. There have been some stars who have admitted to using the drug for successful weight loss, or trying it out and experiencing some unexpected side effects. But there are also a number of people who fans believe are taking the medication but keeping it a secret.
So, which HGTV stars have faced the most scandalous rumors about using weight loss drugs on the fan-favorite TV network? And is there any truth to the rumors?
Ben Napier can't avoid the swirling Ozempic rumors
"Home Town" star Ben Napier can't seem to outrun the Ozempic rumors after noticeably slimming down. In early 2025, Ben and his wife Erin Napier, who host their home improvement show together, appeared on "The Tamron Hall Show" to talk about a variety of topics. Host Tamron Hall mentioned Ben's weight loss, declaring, "I think what's also cool is you lost 100 pounds," before Ben corrected that it was actually 95 pounds.
The popular TV personality opened up a little about what caused the weight loss. Ben said, "Well, [the doctors] wanted to put me on blood pressure medicine, and then I had shoulder surgery. It's amazing when you can't lift weights how much weight you lose really fast. It's mostly muscle." While Hall was easily convinced, the fans ... not so much. Reacting to the interview, one fan on Reddit wrote, "Wondered if he was on ozempic?" Others claimed they noticed Ben gained a little weight back from the previous season of the couple's show, with one person replying, "Yup that's what happens when you stop taking Ozempic."
Even before the interview, fans were hypothesizing how Ben was losing the weight after seeing his slimmed-down physique on "Home Town." In reaction to one episode in 2024, a fan commented on Reddit, "Watching this season all I could think of was Ozempic has come to Laurel. No judgement." But Ben had plenty of defenders in the comments, with one earnestly saying, "I am very proud of Ben and his weight loss." Ben hasn't publicly addressed whether or not he has used weight loss medication.
Fans think Alison Victoria had a little help with her weight loss
Another HGTV star who can't seem to avoid the Ozempic rumors is Alison Victoria, known for "Windy City Rehab," "Rock the Block," "Ugliest House in America," and more home improvement shows. The designer has been known to show off her fit figure on social media, wearing chic dresses, swimsuits, and fitted outfits. After fans saw a promotional shot she shared on Facebook of herself and her "Ugliest House in America" co-star Retta in June 2025, someone in the comments questioned, "Can you say Ozempic?" At the time, a fan came to Victoria's defense, writing, "She is getting healthy, good for her. Losing weight is hard even with help."
Victoria hasn't directly addressed the accusations of Ozempic use. But she has been open about her fitness routine on social media and in interviews. In a conversation with Chicago Magazine in 2025, she explained that she starts her day with a 45-minute Lagree workout, saying, "I started doing only Lagree a year and a half ago and ended up losing 10 pounds." She also takes vitamins and has a protein shake, eating well throughout the day. Talking about why she focuses on her health and wellness, Victoria told the publication, "Ultimately, my goal is to live forever and look damn good doing it." Victoria continued to praise the Lagree workout and credited it with her "endless energy" as she shared her workout routine on social media.
In the Chicago Magazine interview, Victoria also shared that she stopped drinking alcohol in 2024. She praised the change, saying, "My skin's never looked better, and my overall happiness is better, too." Based on everything the HGTV star has said, it doesn't look like Ozempic played a part in her weight loss, but that won't stop fans from wondering.
Tiffany Brooks stunned fans with a major health transformation
Interior designer Tiffany Brooks has been on HGTV to work on some exciting projects. She appeared on "Rock the Block" in 2021, while also working on "$50K Three Ways" the same year and "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge" in 2023. That year, the TV host opened up about a major health transformation after she lost 70 pounds. While Brooks credited hard work and healthy eating for the weight loss, fans were still suspicious, wondering if weight loss drugs played a role.
One HGTV fan on Reddit named Brooks (and a slew of other personalities from the network) while talking about Ozempic. They said, "I'm not claiming they all took Ozempic or Mounjaro, etc., but it's sure a coincidence that they all have Or had HGTV shows." Despite saying they weren't accusing them of taking medication, the fan added, "All deny using the O, but I call BS ... they didn't all drop those significant LBs with only 'diet, exercise, and will power.'" Along with Brooks, other HGTV figures they named included Ben Napier, Alison Victoria, and a few others.
As for what Brooks says helped her lose weight, she wrote on social media alongside before and after photos that she "made water a priority, ate 5 healthy meals/mini meals a day." After losing the weight, she said, "Now I'm more confident, collected, and feel like I can do anything, look younger than I did 10 years ago, and love shopping for clothes!" Brooks hoped her health journey could be good motivation for others to do the same.