HGTV Stars Accused Of Jumping On The Ozempic Train

After the use of Ozempic for weight loss started getting popular with both famous and non-famous people around the world, fans began questioning whether or not a celebrity's weight loss was due to dieting and exercise, or the new medication.

From movie stars on the big screen to small TV personalities, everyone in the entertainment industry is under extra scrutiny in this post-weight-loss-medication world. This includes the stars of HGTV. Many familiar faces for fans of home improvement shows like "Home Town" and "Rock the Block" have had to fend off rumors about using Ozempic to lose weight, and fans can be hard to convince otherwise. There have been some stars who have admitted to using the drug for successful weight loss, or trying it out and experiencing some unexpected side effects. But there are also a number of people who fans believe are taking the medication but keeping it a secret.

So, which HGTV stars have faced the most scandalous rumors about using weight loss drugs on the fan-favorite TV network? And is there any truth to the rumors?