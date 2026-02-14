HGTV Star Ben Napier Can't Outrun The Ozempic Rumors

Ben Napier has undergone a major weight loss transformation, losing an impressive 95 pounds, and the HGTV star has spoken openly about the reasons for it and what he's done since. However, not everyone was convinced that he'd done it naturally, particularly after the "Home Town" co-host gained some of it back, which led to Ben Napier becoming the subject of Ozempic rumors. The Scotsman Co. founder has discussed trying to manage his weight for years, but it was in 2023 that his biggest transformation to date occurred.

Speaking to Us Weekly in 2024, Ben shared that much of his weight loss had come about after a shoulder surgery — but the HGTV star pointed out that he wasn't happy about losing quite as much as he had. "It was eight [or] nine months of not being able to do any upper body workout — and not even at work. Like, I couldn't pick up anything at work," he explained, elaborating, "And so for the first time in my life, I felt very skinny in my arms and shoulders and chest." The sudden change was understandably a lot to process, and Ben's wife and co-host Erin Napier admitted that she'd noticed his self-confidence plummeting.

The fan favorite reality star regained some of the strength in his upper body by lifting weights, gaining 20 pounds in the process, and it's safe to say he was very pleased. However, some fans thought it might be a sign of Ben using, and then quitting, Ozempic. On Reddit, one user mused, "Wondered if he was on Ozempic?" Another replied that it would account for the 20-pound gain, since, "My doctor just told me today that people who come off Ozempic tend to gain their weight back since they don't change their eating habits."