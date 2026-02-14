HGTV Star Ben Napier Can't Outrun The Ozempic Rumors
Ben Napier has undergone a major weight loss transformation, losing an impressive 95 pounds, and the HGTV star has spoken openly about the reasons for it and what he's done since. However, not everyone was convinced that he'd done it naturally, particularly after the "Home Town" co-host gained some of it back, which led to Ben Napier becoming the subject of Ozempic rumors. The Scotsman Co. founder has discussed trying to manage his weight for years, but it was in 2023 that his biggest transformation to date occurred.
Speaking to Us Weekly in 2024, Ben shared that much of his weight loss had come about after a shoulder surgery — but the HGTV star pointed out that he wasn't happy about losing quite as much as he had. "It was eight [or] nine months of not being able to do any upper body workout — and not even at work. Like, I couldn't pick up anything at work," he explained, elaborating, "And so for the first time in my life, I felt very skinny in my arms and shoulders and chest." The sudden change was understandably a lot to process, and Ben's wife and co-host Erin Napier admitted that she'd noticed his self-confidence plummeting.
The fan favorite reality star regained some of the strength in his upper body by lifting weights, gaining 20 pounds in the process, and it's safe to say he was very pleased. However, some fans thought it might be a sign of Ben using, and then quitting, Ozempic. On Reddit, one user mused, "Wondered if he was on Ozempic?" Another replied that it would account for the 20-pound gain, since, "My doctor just told me today that people who come off Ozempic tend to gain their weight back since they don't change their eating habits."
Ben Napier has been upfront about the struggles of managing his weight
For what it's worth, Ben Napier hasn't admitted using Ozempic or any other weight loss drug, nor has he denied it, so it's entirely possible he did. After all, the "Home Town" co-host confirmed on the "Tamron Hall Show" that his doctors wanted to prescribe him blood pressure medication. Ben didn't confirm if he'd used it at any point, but the HGTV star previously discussed trying to lower his blood pressure naturally by adopting healthier lifestyle habits. Speaking to ET around the same time as his Hall interview, Ben detailed how yoga, ice baths, and intermittent fasting had all played a role in his weight loss journey. Erin Napier added that he also preferred to eat the fresh produce on their farm for most of his meals (via YouTube).
Similarly, she also told OK! Magazine USA that he ate "girl dinner" with her and only had a big meal at lunchtime. Of course, Ben's weight fluctuation between 2023 and 2025 was noticeable. But, he had been open about trying to manage it more seriously years beforehand. In fact, in a 2018 Instagram post the Scotsman Co. founder addressed his family's history with heart disease, adding that his dad needed to undergo emergency bypass surgery at 59. Ben went on to note that after becoming a father himself, he realized he needed to get serious about his health, and in particular his heart. Whether or not Ben utilized Ozempic or any other GLP-1 at any point, it's clear he's focused on his health, and we commend him for it.