A Look At Home Town Star Ben Napier's Weight Loss Transformation

HGTV star Ben Napier embarked upon a major fitness and weight loss journey — and he did so for two reasons, in particular.

Ince its debut in 2016, TV viewers have been enamored with the hit home improvement series "Home Town." In the series, Ben and his wife, Erin Napier, renovate quaint homes in the small town of Laurel, Mississippi. The hit show has since spawned eight additional seasons and two spinoffs, "Home Town Takeover" and "Home Town: Ben's Workshop." When discussing their show's success, Ben told HGTV, "Our expectations are always kept in check. We still feel like the network could call us tomorrow and say, 'It's just not working out.'" Erin added, "I did feel a lot of people would find this show relatable, but I did not realize for how long."

While fans have fallen in love with the Napiers' home improvement expertise, they have also garnered attention for their personal lives, specifically Ben's incredible weight loss journey. In 2019, the beloved talent first embarked on his body transformation, telling Country Living at the time that he lost 55 pounds. "Over the course of season 3, I dropped about 35 pounds, so you'll see it happening," he explained. Ben also attributed his health journey to his first child, Helen, stating that he wanted to be around to see her grow up. Fortunately, Ben has shown no signs of slowing down his health transformation, and he has two meaningful reasons to stay on track.