The Surprising Place Home Town's Erin And Ben Napier Originally Wanted To Live
With five seasons of their hit HGTV show "Home Town" under their belts, Ben and Erin Napier have become one of the hottest pairs on the channel. According to the dynamic duo, their ability to connect with so many people across all types of backgrounds has allowed them to become household names.
Recalling a quote from Lindsey Weidhorn, a star HGTV producer behind shows like "Fixer Upper" (per Country Living), on the June 15 episode of "At Home with Drew and Linda Scott," Ben said, "Lindsey [once] said that everybody is from somewhere and they have fond memories attached to that place and they want it to be this idyllic place in their mind and that 'Home Town' allows them to see that." Erin added, "'Home Town' is completely about how, you know, nothing is beyond restoration. Nothing is beyond rebirth. Nothing is beyond repair."
Ben also added a sweet anecdote about a visit to New York City during which a man ran up to the parents of two and told them how much he loves the show. "It was the coolest moment in my life," Ben said, before correcting his statement to say that he simply felt "very cool" during the encounter.
It's hard to picture Ben and Erin flipping unloved homes anywhere else besides their quaint neighborhood of Laurel, Miss. Surprisingly, they almost never settled down there in the first place. Keep scrolling to learn where Erin and Ben Napier originally wanted to live.
Erin and Ben Napier wanted out of Mississippi
Ben and Erin Napier have deep roots in Laurel, Miss. now, but they didn't always plan on staying there. In fact, Erin playfully accused Ben on "At Home with Drew and Linda Scott" of wanting to get out of the state as soon as they finished college at the University of Mississippi (where they met). Ben admitted to it, and shared that the couple was looking at moving to "Birmingham, or Nashville, or Memphis." Erin added, "Birmingham felt like a real option."
Erin chimed in again and explained that her travels have led her to have a strong belief about one's hometown: that it has everything one needs. "You know when I was in college, I did a little traveling, and I started to realize every place on Earth has problems. There's not a perfect place," she stated. "For how cool New York is and the cultural experience is there, I mean I couldn't even afford to live there and, like, feed myself. Like every place has a problem. So you might as well appreciate the place you're from and do whatever you can to make it better if you want it to be a better place," she concluded.
It seems like Erin and Ben certainly have everything they need in Laurel. They welcomed baby No. 2 in May and their television show — plus its spinoff "Home Town Takeover" — are going strong. Could you imagine if they lived anywhere else!?