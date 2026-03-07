It's fair to say that Charlie McDermott didn't have the most orthodox of educations. Although he spent a short amount of time at a Wilmington high school, the majority of his learning came from an online institution, the PA Leadership Charter School in Pennsylvania. And the actor left halfway through his junior year to forge a Hollywood career.

When asked whether he had any ambitions to further his studies by LAtf USA in 2011, McDermott didn't seem particularly keen: "I mean, if I had to switch career paths and become something that needs a college degree or something, then I'd obviously go. But for now, I'm doing what I want to do."

Indeed, McDermott believed that he was getting the best kind of education simply by heading out into the world: "I just kind of found my way into different writer's offices. I learned a lot just working under them and they helped me out. So I've been kind of getting hands on what I want to do anyways. I'm just in the actual environment." He did, however, get to wear a graduation cap and gown in the fictional world when Axl finished high school in "The Middle."