The Ladies From Ted Lasso Are Gorgeous In Real Life

Hannah Waddingham stood out to audiences from the get-go as Rebecca Welton on "Ted Lasso," the tall, powerful owner of the AFC Richmond football club. In real life, Waddingham's talents have proven how much she is really worth, as she can sing, dance, and truly embody the title of a triple threat. The West End star has been a proud proponent of uniqueness and embracing one's talent, even though she has had her fair share of naysayers in her past. After finding worldwide success with"Ted Lasso," the star claims many producers who formerly turned her down emerged wanting to collaborate. "I am happy to say to them: 'Just look somewhere else. I'm human. I remember. Bog off,'" she clapped back on "Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist."

Before she made a splash on the Apple+ series, Waddingham was perhaps most well known as Septa Unella, the looming figure who audibly shames Cersei Lannister during her downfall in "Game of Thrones." But her experience on "Ted Lasso" was an anomaly thanks to the support of her co-star and series co-creator Jason Sudeikis. The actor shared that her height didn't play into her character for once, and that Sudeikis instead focused on what she brought to the role as herself. "That is a completely unique situation to find yourself in where the man is so generous that they want to raise you up and celebrate everything that you are..." she shared on "The View."