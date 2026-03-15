Scandals That Have Soured Barron Trump's Reputation

Barron Trump made headlines in January 2026 when the British newspaper Metro reported that during his father's inauguration weekend in 2025, Barron called the U.K. police to report that a female friend was being physically assaulted. The story goes that the first son had contacted a young woman he met on social media in Russia, though he expected the call to go unanswered due to the time difference. Instead, a shirtless man, later identified as 22-year-old Matvei Rumiantsev, answered the phone call, flew into a rage, and proceeded to beat the girl up.

While Rumiantsev was eventually found guilty of assault, Barron's mere connection to all of the drama doesn't exactly make him look great. And it certainly didn't help that at the time of the call, the NYU student revealed that he had met the young woman at the center of it all online. When the operator pressed the youngest Trump son for details, he wasn't exactly forthcoming, either. "I don't think these details matter, she's getting beat up but okay fine, also I met her on social media, I don't think that matters," he reportedly reasoned at the time.

According to celebrity journalist Rob Shuter, the idea that Barron was speaking to women online had many in the Trump inner circle very concerned — perhaps most of all, his mother, Melania Trump. "This scared everyone. It stopped being theoretical and became terrifyingly real," an insider told Shuter for his Substack. "Once emergency services were involved, nobody could pretend this was harmless teenage flirting anymore," another source noted. "It confirmed everyone's worst fears," a third insider explained. "Barron wasn't just chatting — he was emotionally invested," another source elaborated.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.