Glaring Red Flags In Melania & Barron Trump's Relationship We Can't Ignore

Melania Trump may be the first lady of the United States, but it's clear that mother is the title she's most proud of. Two months after giving birth to her only child, Barron Trump, she gushed about her little bundle to The Palm Beach Post. "Every mother knows this. It's a miracle almost, I could say, that two people can create," shared Melania in May 2006. "It's very, very special. You can watch the baby, every move he makes." Since then, the former model has devoted much of her life to raising her son. Unfortunately, time has revealed that Melania's relationship with Barron is rife with a few very red flags.

For starters? Although Barron is no longer an infant in need of constant supervision, Melania still seems obsessed with curating every aspect of his image. But it's not just the media she wishes to control. According to Rob Shuter's Substack, she once took his brother, Eric Trump, to task for sharing what Barron said to former President Joe Biden during Donald Trump's inauguration. "Melania does not want Barron discussed," an insider shared. "She told Eric to shut his mouth. She protects that boy like a lioness." This is just one red flag in Melania's bond with Barron that reveals a much more peculiar, suffocating dynamic.