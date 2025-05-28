Melania Trump Goes Into Total Mama Bear Mode Over Shady Barron Rumor
Don't come for Melania Trump's son, because she will push back. Yet another rumor about President Donald Trump is making the rounds online, but this time it puts Barron Trump in the crosshairs. Recently, Donald removed federal funding from Harvard — approximately $100 million on top of the previous over $2.6 billion gutted, per AP News — which is obviously a huge setback for the Ivy League institution. Gossip soon started that claimed the president was going after Harvard because the school rejected Barron's application.
However, the first lady swiftly stepped in to refute the speculation. Speaking to People, one of her spokespeople said, "Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false." While Donald shared during a July 2024 rally that his youngest son was accepted to every school he applied for, he didn't specify which colleges those were, or if Harvard had been on the list.
Barron attends New York University, which is a surprising decision, considering how the Trump family's history of college choices hasn't included NYU before. He's a freshman at the university's Stern School of Business, and Barron has had quite an interesting college life so far, ditching dorm life for Trump Tower and chatting with new friends on Discord instead of over text (via Page Six).
Melania Trump is a total helicopter parent
As hard as he may try to just be a normal teen off at school, Barron Trump's college experience in New York hasn't been without difficulties. For starters, NYU is super liberal while his entire family is extremely conservative — though that hasn't stopped him from making friends and getting attention from girls, according to a People insider that said, "He's really popular with the ladies. ... even liberal people like him."
Of course, Melania Trump was probably thrilled with her son's school of choice, since that means he'd be near her and not off at, say, Stanford, on the other side of the country. Melania and Barron have always been close, with Barron being a total mama's boy even as a young adult, but their relationship has been considered weird by outside observers. The first lady is viewed as a helicopter mom, and a source once told People, "He is her world. She is proud of him, and she is the primary decision maker on Barron and his future."
Knowing this, it's not a huge surprise that Melania immediately stepped in when something negative was being said about Barron, even if it was more being used as a way to make her husband look bad. No one gets away with saying Barron's name without Melania knowing about it.