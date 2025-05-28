Melania Trump Goes Into Total Mama Bear Mode Over Shady Barron Rumor

Don't come for Melania Trump's son, because she will push back. Yet another rumor about President Donald Trump is making the rounds online, but this time it puts Barron Trump in the crosshairs. Recently, Donald removed federal funding from Harvard — approximately $100 million on top of the previous over $2.6 billion gutted, per AP News — which is obviously a huge setback for the Ivy League institution. Gossip soon started that claimed the president was going after Harvard because the school rejected Barron's application.

However, the first lady swiftly stepped in to refute the speculation. Speaking to People, one of her spokespeople said, "Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false." While Donald shared during a July 2024 rally that his youngest son was accepted to every school he applied for, he didn't specify which colleges those were, or if Harvard had been on the list.

Barron attends New York University, which is a surprising decision, considering how the Trump family's history of college choices hasn't included NYU before. He's a freshman at the university's Stern School of Business, and Barron has had quite an interesting college life so far, ditching dorm life for Trump Tower and chatting with new friends on Discord instead of over text (via Page Six).

