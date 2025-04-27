Rumors Circling About Barron Trump's College Life In New York

After months of speculation and dodged questions by his parents, Barron Trump's college choice was made public when he started attending New York University in September 2024. While Barron's choice to attend NYU was surprising because it broke with the Trump family's history of college choices, he still stood with tradition by attending a business school. However, as with everything related to Donald Trump's young son, the details of his college life are a mystery. And that makes it the perfect territory for rumors.

Even though he tries to keep a low profile, Barron is said to be anything but shy. That's especially true when it comes to girls. "He's a ladies man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies," a source told People in December 2024. Even his association with the conservative president hasn't dampened his popularity in the left-leaning institution. "He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him," the insider added.

This revelation contrasts with reports from his fellow students, who claim he barely spends any time on campus. "He's sort of like an oddity on campus," the former president of NYU College Republicans, Kaya Walker, told Vanity Fair in February. "He goes to class, he goes home." Since Melania Trump largely kept Barron out of the public eye, we know little about his personality, making the truth hard to gauge. However, it looks like Barron is attempting the difficult balancing act of spreading his wings while protecting his family name.

