Rumors Circling About Barron Trump's College Life In New York
After months of speculation and dodged questions by his parents, Barron Trump's college choice was made public when he started attending New York University in September 2024. While Barron's choice to attend NYU was surprising because it broke with the Trump family's history of college choices, he still stood with tradition by attending a business school. However, as with everything related to Donald Trump's young son, the details of his college life are a mystery. And that makes it the perfect territory for rumors.
Even though he tries to keep a low profile, Barron is said to be anything but shy. That's especially true when it comes to girls. "He's a ladies man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies," a source told People in December 2024. Even his association with the conservative president hasn't dampened his popularity in the left-leaning institution. "He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him," the insider added.
This revelation contrasts with reports from his fellow students, who claim he barely spends any time on campus. "He's sort of like an oddity on campus," the former president of NYU College Republicans, Kaya Walker, told Vanity Fair in February. "He goes to class, he goes home." Since Melania Trump largely kept Barron out of the public eye, we know little about his personality, making the truth hard to gauge. However, it looks like Barron is attempting the difficult balancing act of spreading his wings while protecting his family name.
Barron Trump tries to be a normal teen
If the rumors are to be believed, Barron Trump is a more normal teenager than meets the eye. While he avoids spending time on campus, he may just be following orders. One student claimed Barron definitely wanted to join when asked to play basketball but he declined anyway. The student sensed that "he wasn't really allowed to do stuff," he said in the Vanity Fair profile. Of course, Barron has Secret Service agents following him around campus, so his college life was bound to be unordinary.
Still, Barron reportedly tries to have as regular an existence as possible. Since socialization on campus is hard, he is said to have taken his social needs online. According to TMZ, Barron is active on Discord, a messaging app popular among gamers. NYU students contend the president's son is particularly interested in FIFA games, which makes sense given that Barron played soccer in middle school.
While he may do the bulk of his socialization online, Barron sometimes tries to socialize the old-school way. At one point, he even reportedly attempted to enter a popular NoHo bar near campus, sources told the Daily Mail. However, he was turned down when he failed to prove he was 21. (Barron turned 19 in March 2025.) But beyond that, he appears to be staying in line. Donald Trump, who doesn't drink alcohol, must be proud. "No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes," Donald once told a young Barron in a CNN video (via Franklin Graham).