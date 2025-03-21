Barron Trump Snubbed On 19th Birthday By Almost All His Family (Except One)
The Trump family was surprisingly quiet when Barron Trump turned 19. Almost nobody took the time to give the teenager a shoutout online, and that included both Melania Trump and Donald Trump. His siblings, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump let the occasion pass without mention as well, which was surprising, as Tiffany was previously believed to be Barron's closest sibling. The one person who did step to the plate for Barron's big day was Ivanka Trump. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ivanka uploaded a family photo with her husband Jared Kushner and their daughter Arabella standing alongside Barron, as everyone sported formalwear. "Happy Birthday Barron! Love you," Ivanka wrote.
In the past, Melania has sent birthday wishes online, but the posts have been admittedly subdued. The first lady uploaded snaps of birthday balloons to celebrate her son turning 13 in 2019, and again when he turned 15.
As Barron entered his last year as a teen, it could be that Melania didn't feel there was as much to celebrate. "I feel as children, we have them till they are 18, 19 years old. We teach them, we guide them, and then we give them the wings to fly," she told People. Nicki Swift spoke to a psychologist who told us why Barron's 19th birthday could be hard for Melania. "[Melania] will likely face challenges in merging her wish for Barron's normal life with the demands of public exposure," Dr. Sanam Hafeez told us.
Barron Trump's close ties with his sisters
Barron Trump has a considerable age gap with his half siblings, but has built solid relationships with his sisters. She may have overlooked her younger brother turning 19, but Tiffany was sure to shout him out on other birthdays. In March 2019, when Barron entered his teenage years, she took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of the two. "Happy Birthday, B!," she wrote in the caption. It was a two-slide post, and the first photo was a pic of her and Barron cheering together at what looked to be a political event. The second slide was a group shot of Donald Trump and his kids. The following year, Tiffany uploaded another two-photo post to Instagram on her younger brother's birthday. That time around she joked about Barron's immense growth spurt over the year. "Happy 14th birthday to the best "little" brother I could ever ask for!" Tiffany wrote in the caption.
Prior to his 19th birthday, Ivanka Trump did not usually give bday shoutouts to her little brother, but she did post a viral video of Barron as a youngster. The whole family was on hand when Donald was officially going into office for his first term in January 2017. A video captured Barron in the background playing peek-a-boo with Ivanka's daughter. "My youngest brother proves he's a baby whisperer — while my father signs his first executive orders," Ivanka wrote on X, formerly Twitter alongside the clip.