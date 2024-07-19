Barron Trump's Rumored Closest Half-Sibling Isn't Surprising
Barron Trump's relationship with his older siblings is hard to gauge, considering Melania Trump has kept her son out of the public eye. But glimpses of the interactions between Donald Trump's children at public events suggest Barron is pretty close with Tiffany Trump. Tiffany's social media tributes to Barron also strengthen that theory. That's not to say he has no relationship with the three oldest Trumps. Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump have all jumped to Barron's defense. Ivanka and Barron's relationship seems particularly strong.
While 24 years older than her little brother, Ivanka seemingly encourages Barron to bond with her children. During her father's inauguration in January 2017, she prompted her then-baby son, Theodore, to respond to Barron's interactions with him. While Barron received some online hate from netizens who found his attempts to engage with his nephew awkward, his older sister defended him. "My youngest brother proves he's a baby whisperer," she tweeted.
Donald Jr. also leaped to his defense in 2018, when Peter Fonda suggested Barron should be taken from his parents in the actor's criticism of the then-president's family separation policy. "Rather than attack an 11-year-old like a bully and a coward, why don't you pick on someone a bit bigger," Donald Jr. tweeted. While Eric's relationship with Barron seems more elusive, he has stood up for his younger siblings. "Barron and Tiffany should be 100% off-limits," he told Westchester about media criticism. Tiffany's engagement with Barron, on the other hand, sounds more personal.
Tiffany Trump has shown affection for Barron
Of all the Trump children, Tiffany Trump is the one closest in age to Barron Trump. Born on October 13, 1993, Tiffany was 12 when her brother was born on March 20, 2006. While still a considerable age gap, it helped Barron to develop a deeper bond with Tiffany compared to the older Trump siblings, insiders told the Daily Mail in March 2024. And their public interactions seem to prove that. As she demonstrated at the 2016 Republican National Convention featured above, Tiffany isn't afraid to show Barron affection.
In celebration of Barron's 13th birthday that year, Tiffany shared a picture to Instagram from the convention that showed Barron smiling and gesticulating at her, who was just as absorbed by the exchange. The following year, she uploaded family photos to mark another revolution. "Happy 14th birthday to the best 'little' brother I could ever ask for! You mean so much to me, Barron, I wish you all the happiness in the world! Love you!" she captioned the Instagram post.
According to Adrianne Carter, The Face Whisperer and Body Language Expert, the pictures suggest a positive relationship between brother and sister. "Both photos show genuine smiles of enjoyment from Barron, so he is very happy to be sharing these occasions with Tiffany," she told The List. And the same was true for Tiffany. "Tiffany's body language in the 13th birthday photo is angled towards Barron, showing she's fully engaged in their interaction," Carter added.
Tiffany and Barron Trump enjoyed a less public life during presidency
When Donald Trump transitioned from TV personality to politician, he had his eldest children right by his side. Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr. were heavily involved in the campaign and even in his administration, with Ivanka serving as a senior adviser along with her husband, Jared Kushner. Tiffany and Barron Trump, on the other hand, remained on the sidelines, albeit for different reasons. The relative anonymity allowed the youngest Trumps to lead a more normal life while their older siblings were scrutinized.
In September, both managed to start the school year without much fanfare, The New York Times pointed out. The distance from the spotlight and geographical proximity with Tiffany going to school in Washington, D.C., arguably allowed the two to become closer. According to the South China Morning Post, Tiffany reportedly visited Barron frequently at the White House when she was at Georgetown Law, suggesting they have a relationship beyond their father's public events.
But the scenario will likely change. As he grew older, Barron had everyone obsessed with his personal life. From his stunning height evolution and future college choice to his deepening voice, Donald's youngest has been making headlines left and right. It is still unclear if he'll follow in his older siblings' footsteps and become involved in the family businesses or if he'll choose a more reserved life like Tiffany. What this will mean for Barron and Tiffany's relationship also remains to be seen.