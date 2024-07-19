Barron Trump's Rumored Closest Half-Sibling Isn't Surprising

Barron Trump's relationship with his older siblings is hard to gauge, considering Melania Trump has kept her son out of the public eye. But glimpses of the interactions between Donald Trump's children at public events suggest Barron is pretty close with Tiffany Trump. Tiffany's social media tributes to Barron also strengthen that theory. That's not to say he has no relationship with the three oldest Trumps. Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump have all jumped to Barron's defense. Ivanka and Barron's relationship seems particularly strong.

While 24 years older than her little brother, Ivanka seemingly encourages Barron to bond with her children. During her father's inauguration in January 2017, she prompted her then-baby son, Theodore, to respond to Barron's interactions with him. While Barron received some online hate from netizens who found his attempts to engage with his nephew awkward, his older sister defended him. "My youngest brother proves he's a baby whisperer," she tweeted.

Donald Jr. also leaped to his defense in 2018, when Peter Fonda suggested Barron should be taken from his parents in the actor's criticism of the then-president's family separation policy. "Rather than attack an 11-year-old like a bully and a coward, why don't you pick on someone a bit bigger," Donald Jr. tweeted. While Eric's relationship with Barron seems more elusive, he has stood up for his younger siblings. "Barron and Tiffany should be 100% off-limits," he told Westchester about media criticism. Tiffany's engagement with Barron, on the other hand, sounds more personal.