Psychologist Tells Us Barron Trump's 19th Birthday Is Surely Hard For Melania
The dynamic between Melania Trump and Barron Trump could change after his 19th birthday. During her second term as first lady, Melania chose Barron over the White House, revealing that she would often be around her son while he attended classes at New York University. "I will be in the White House. And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York," she told Fox News in January. The former model was also asked about Barron's plans during Donald Trump's second term as president. "I feel as children, we have them till they are 18, 19 years old," Melania added. Now that he is that age, Melania, who reportedly insisted Barron live off-campus, may be losing her grip over her son.
Nicki Swift reached out to NYC neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez, the Director of Comprehend the Mind, to fill us in on how Melania's relationship with Barron could be evolving. Dr. Hafeez spoke about the immense scrutiny the first son experiences. "He might struggle to balance embracing his privacy and managing public expectations, especially because it seems like Melania has always protected him from the public eye," she told us. "But now that he's an adult ... it's harder for her to do this."
That could lead to compounded pressure for Melania. "The recent increased public attention on Barron has likely intensified her protective instincts toward him," Dr. Hafeez told us. Melania may struggle to walk the fine line of being a parent in the spotlight. "[Melania] will likely face challenges in merging her wish for Barron's normal life with the demands of public exposure," Dr. Hafeez added. The college life difficulties are not only more daunting for Barron than most of his peers, but they're even worse than they were for other Trump kids.
Barron Trump's difficult social life
Further in our discussion with Dr. Sanam Hafeez, she spoke about the intense media spotlight Barron Trump has faced, and how that makes him different from other 19-year-olds. "Barron will have to manage stress in ways his siblings didn't have to," Dr. Hafeez said. This sentiment was echoed by Eric Trump in October. Eric was asked to weigh in on his younger brother's dating life, and he cautioned the teenager to tread lightly when choosing a partner. "I'm really lucky, when I was a bachelor we had a lot of attention but not quite the attention that he'll have," Eric told the Daily Mail at the time.
Not only does the media keep a close watch on Barron, but so does the Secret Service. As reported by the Daily Mail in February, he has guards accompany him to classes at New York University, where one comes into the sessions while others stand by. Dr. Hafeez sees this as a massive barrier to the first son having a regular college experience. "Having someone always watching over him could make it challenging to build genuine friendships, as he might feel like he can't be himself around others," she told us.
Dr. Hafeez also commented on the potential for romance. "It could also be difficult to date," the NYC neuropsychologist added. To make matters worse for the only son of Melania Trump, meeting people at college may not be the toughest part. "Barron may constantly wonder if people are truly interested in him for who he is, or if they're seeking attention or benefits from being associated with him," Dr. Hafeez said.