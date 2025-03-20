Psychologist Tells Us Barron Trump's 19th Birthday Is Surely Hard For Melania

The dynamic between Melania Trump and Barron Trump could change after his 19th birthday. During her second term as first lady, Melania chose Barron over the White House, revealing that she would often be around her son while he attended classes at New York University. "I will be in the White House. And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York," she told Fox News in January. The former model was also asked about Barron's plans during Donald Trump's second term as president. "I feel as children, we have them till they are 18, 19 years old," Melania added. Now that he is that age, Melania, who reportedly insisted Barron live off-campus, may be losing her grip over her son.

Nicki Swift reached out to NYC neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez, the Director of Comprehend the Mind, to fill us in on how Melania's relationship with Barron could be evolving. Dr. Hafeez spoke about the immense scrutiny the first son experiences. "He might struggle to balance embracing his privacy and managing public expectations, especially because it seems like Melania has always protected him from the public eye," she told us. "But now that he's an adult ... it's harder for her to do this."

That could lead to compounded pressure for Melania. "The recent increased public attention on Barron has likely intensified her protective instincts toward him," Dr. Hafeez told us. Melania may struggle to walk the fine line of being a parent in the spotlight. "[Melania] will likely face challenges in merging her wish for Barron's normal life with the demands of public exposure," Dr. Hafeez added. The college life difficulties are not only more daunting for Barron than most of his peers, but they're even worse than they were for other Trump kids.