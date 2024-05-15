Did Barron Trump Quit Soccer In High School? Here's What We Know
Barron Trump's preferred sport is not what people would think it to be by looking at him. Barron's staggering height has had basketball fans buzzing ever since he hit a "Yuge!" growth spurt and became the real Trump Tower. However, Barron prefers playing soccer, much to his father's chagrin. While Barron was once so passionate about the sport that he defied his dad's wishes, there's some evidence that the former first son did not play on his high school's soccer team.
Donald spoke about Barron's fondness for the beautiful game during a 2024 speech in Des Moines. Recalling a conversation he had with Barron about his athletic aspirations, Donald told his supporters, "I said, 'You're gonna be a basketball player.' He said, 'Well I like soccer dad, actually'" (via the Daily Mail). The headstrong presidential hopeful admitted this was one fight he gave up on trying to win.
Barron had his own soccer goal in the Jaqueline Kennedy Garden when he was living in the White House, but his mini-pitch was later turned into a dog run for President Joe Biden's pet pooches, per former CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett. As a tween, Barron played on D.C. United's U-12 squad from 2017 to 2018. His profile on the youth program's website listed his position as midfielder. Barron also played for the Arlington Soccer Association's U-13 team, per DMV Soccer. However, the Daily Beast noted that he's not listed on the soccer team roster at his high school in Florida.
Has Barron Trump's interest shifted to politics?
Ahead of Barron Trump's graduation from Oxbridge Academy, there's been renewed interest in what he did during his four years at the private school in Palm Beach, Florida. He's managed to fly under the radar as his dad dominates the headlines daily, which is why it's unclear whether he's completely dropped soccer. On the rare occasions when Donald Trump has spoken about his son's high school experience, he hasn't mentioned Barron being on Oxbridge's soccer team. He did, however, praise his son's athleticism in a 2023 appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show." Donald added, "He's a good student, great student actually."
In a May 2024 interview with 1210 WPHT, Donald revealed that Barron has taken an interest in politics. "He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do,'" Donald said. In her book "Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections," author Mollie Hemingway shared a conversation she had with Donald about his first presidential debate with Joe Biden. "Barron said, 'Dad, you were too tough. You didn't have to keep interrupting him,'" Hemingway wrote.
While Barron might be a budding presidential advisor for a potential second Trump term, he turned down an offer to be a Florida delegate at the GOP national convention. The office of his mother Melania Trump issued a statement to People that read in part, "He regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments."