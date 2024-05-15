Did Barron Trump Quit Soccer In High School? Here's What We Know

Barron Trump's preferred sport is not what people would think it to be by looking at him. Barron's staggering height has had basketball fans buzzing ever since he hit a "Yuge!" growth spurt and became the real Trump Tower. However, Barron prefers playing soccer, much to his father's chagrin. While Barron was once so passionate about the sport that he defied his dad's wishes, there's some evidence that the former first son did not play on his high school's soccer team.

Donald spoke about Barron's fondness for the beautiful game during a 2024 speech in Des Moines. Recalling a conversation he had with Barron about his athletic aspirations, Donald told his supporters, "I said, 'You're gonna be a basketball player.' He said, 'Well I like soccer dad, actually'" (via the Daily Mail). The headstrong presidential hopeful admitted this was one fight he gave up on trying to win.

Barron had his own soccer goal in the Jaqueline Kennedy Garden when he was living in the White House, but his mini-pitch was later turned into a dog run for President Joe Biden's pet pooches, per former CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett. As a tween, Barron played on D.C. United's U-12 squad from 2017 to 2018. His profile on the youth program's website listed his position as midfielder. Barron also played for the Arlington Soccer Association's U-13 team, per DMV Soccer. However, the Daily Beast noted that he's not listed on the soccer team roster at his high school in Florida.