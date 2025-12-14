Barron Trump's Rumored Bond With Andrew Tate Is Wrecking His Good Boy Persona

The following article contains references to sexual assault.

After attending his father Donald Trump's inauguration, Barron Trump has largely stayed out of the spotlight. As far as we can tell, he's been keeping his head down as a student at New York University, reportedly attending the Washington, D.C., location for his second year. But we've gotten a few new glimpses into Barron's life lately, including a late-night phone call with a pastor. And while becoming more religious might endear him to many of his father's churchgoing political followers, reports that Barron is friends with the controversial Andrew Tate are doing the opposite.

As a quick rundown of the shady side of Andrew, he's an influencer known for his outspoken misogyny. In 2023, he and his brother were charged in Romania with human trafficking and sexual assault, and they face other legal issues in the U.K. The Tate brothers visited Florida in February 2025, and while they were supposed to stay in Romania with charges still pending, the Trump administration is thought to have stepped in to help allow their visit.

As you might imagine, with that kind of baggage, there are plenty of celebs who can't stand Andrew, but apparently Barron isn't one of them. Justin Waller, influencer and friend of both Barron and the Tate brothers, spoke to The New York Times and said that Barron and Andrew were on a Zoom call where Barron apparently empathized with Andrew over the Romanian case, seeing it not as legitimate, but rather as a way to silence him. Lawyers for the brothers called any connection between Barron and Andrew "fake news."