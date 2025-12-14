Barron Trump's Rumored Bond With Andrew Tate Is Wrecking His Good Boy Persona
The following article contains references to sexual assault.
After attending his father Donald Trump's inauguration, Barron Trump has largely stayed out of the spotlight. As far as we can tell, he's been keeping his head down as a student at New York University, reportedly attending the Washington, D.C., location for his second year. But we've gotten a few new glimpses into Barron's life lately, including a late-night phone call with a pastor. And while becoming more religious might endear him to many of his father's churchgoing political followers, reports that Barron is friends with the controversial Andrew Tate are doing the opposite.
As a quick rundown of the shady side of Andrew, he's an influencer known for his outspoken misogyny. In 2023, he and his brother were charged in Romania with human trafficking and sexual assault, and they face other legal issues in the U.K. The Tate brothers visited Florida in February 2025, and while they were supposed to stay in Romania with charges still pending, the Trump administration is thought to have stepped in to help allow their visit.
As you might imagine, with that kind of baggage, there are plenty of celebs who can't stand Andrew, but apparently Barron isn't one of them. Justin Waller, influencer and friend of both Barron and the Tate brothers, spoke to The New York Times and said that Barron and Andrew were on a Zoom call where Barron apparently empathized with Andrew over the Romanian case, seeing it not as legitimate, but rather as a way to silence him. Lawyers for the brothers called any connection between Barron and Andrew "fake news."
People aren't impressed and aren't that surprised by a Barron/Tate connection
Social media has responded to the claims that Barron Trump and alleged rapist and human trafficker Andrew Tate are on speaking terms. One person on X posted, "Aww, Barron turned out to be a real piece of s***, just like the rest of the family. I had hopes for him, but the turdiness of their family is too powerful." Another person had a similar assessment of the situation, writing, "Barron is buddies with a lot of scumbags. Because he's a scumbag, too."
And one person quipped, "Weird. I would not have guessed that a man raised in such a loving home by a father who has shown such deep respect for women would act that way," via X.
It's unlikely that we'll hear directly from Barron about whether or not he is a fan of Andrew, but if Barron has been trying to keep his head down and out of politics, reports like this aren't really going to let him keep doing that, especially now that he's over 18. It is more likely we could hear from Melania Trump's team. Melania and Barron have a close relationship, and she has issued statements over claims about her son before. But if the Trump family sees nothing wrong with the Tate brothers – Donald Trump Jr. is also said to be on friendly terms with the Tates – it might be that they don't see a problem with Barron chatting with Andrew.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).