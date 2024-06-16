Celebs Who Can't Stand Andrew Tate

There's certainly no love lost between Andrew Tate and YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI. The pair have been engaged in a war of words since 2022, when the latter expressed his relief about the former's banning from X (formerly known as Twitter) over problematic remarks about women.

In a 2023 interview with BBC Newsbeat, KSI described the misogynist as "cringey" in a discussion about the younger generation's adulation of social media influencers. Referring to one of Tate's self-proclaimed nicknames, he said, "I don't want people to worship me. I don't want this Top G title ... Try and be fair to everyone, try and just be good to everyone. Spread positivity all the time. And yeah, you know, we're all human. We're all gonna make mistakes. No one is perfect."

Things threatened to get physical just a few months later when KSI saw footage of Tate in training for a proposed switch from kickboxing to boxing. There was talk at the time of the warring pair settling their disputes in the ring, but KSI, born Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, appeared to believe that this would be a completely one-sided affair. "From watching this, I would absolutely DESTROY Andrew Tate," he said on X. Perhaps luckily for the "king of toxic masculinity," the bout never came to fruition.