Barron Trump Channels His Older Brothers With New Inauguration Hairdo

Interestingly enough, just two days prior to the 2024 Inauguration Day, on January 18, Barron Trump was photographed by the Associated Press boarding a United States military plane en route to Washington D.C. alongside his model mother and presidential father. Per the photos, Barron was sporting his signature thick and fluffy side-swept 'do. Alas, the photos weren't exactly flattering. While pausing for a photo op before boarding the plane, Barron's usually perfectly coiffed hair was flapping in the breeze, seemingly waving for the cameras. Perhaps it was the less-than-aesthetically pleasing photo-op that prompted Barron to change things up? The world may never know.

Meanwhile, Barron's older brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, appeared to be all the way suited, booted, and styled prior to making their highly-anticipated sojourn to the capitol for the big day. On January 19, Eric posted an Instagram video of him and his family boarding Trump Force One. As for Don Jr., he was meticulously groomed when spotted out and about in Washington D.C. over the weekend, including during the Bienvenido Ball, hosted on the evening of January 18. The kicker? His famous ex-fiance, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was also present at the celebratory event. At one point, the pair were captured in an Instagram video (via the Daily Beast), in which Guilfoyle was spotted standing just right behind the president-elect's namesake. Maybe Don Jr. hasn't kicked her to the curb completely.