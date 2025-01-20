Barron Trump Channels His Older Brothers With New Inauguration Hairdo
New hair, who dis?! Many of President-elect Donald J. Trump's nearest and dearest gathered with him at St. John's Episcopal Church, aka the "Church of the Presidents," for the pre-inauguration prayer service. Among those present for the religious ceremony, were the soon-to-be 47th president's children, including his youngest son Barron Trump, as they were at Donald Sr.'s first inauguration. Only this time, Barron was sporting a new hairdo eerily reminiscent of his older half-brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. This signals yet another striking hair transformation for Barron.
As evidenced by photos taken at the 92-year-old time-honored tradition, just like his big bros, Barron's signature locks were slicked back so far that some might have even thought he got a haircut. Yep. That's right, folks. While Barron's famous father's classic combover is still holding on for dear life, Barron has opted to join the ranks of Don Jr. and Eric and forego the style altogether.
Did Barron Trump debut a new do for Inauguration Day?
Interestingly enough, just two days prior to the 2024 Inauguration Day, on January 18, Barron Trump was photographed by the Associated Press boarding a United States military plane en route to Washington D.C. alongside his model mother and presidential father. Per the photos, Barron was sporting his signature thick and fluffy side-swept 'do. Alas, the photos weren't exactly flattering. While pausing for a photo op before boarding the plane, Barron's usually perfectly coiffed hair was flapping in the breeze, seemingly waving for the cameras. Perhaps it was the less-than-aesthetically pleasing photo-op that prompted Barron to change things up? The world may never know.
Meanwhile, Barron's older brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, appeared to be all the way suited, booted, and styled prior to making their highly-anticipated sojourn to the capitol for the big day. On January 19, Eric posted an Instagram video of him and his family boarding Trump Force One. As for Don Jr., he was meticulously groomed when spotted out and about in Washington D.C. over the weekend, including during the Bienvenido Ball, hosted on the evening of January 18. The kicker? His famous ex-fiance, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was also present at the celebratory event. At one point, the pair were captured in an Instagram video (via the Daily Beast), in which Guilfoyle was spotted standing just right behind the president-elect's namesake. Maybe Don Jr. hasn't kicked her to the curb completely.
Barron Trump also has real estate aspirations just like his big brothers
It should be noted, however, that Barron Trump's hair style isn't the only thing he's borrowing from his famous brothers. Barron is also planning to follow in his Don Jr. and Eric Trump's steps with a foray in to the real estate world. According to business documents, Barron formed his very own real-estate business titled Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. in July 2024. It's reported that following his father's presidential campaign victory, the company was dissolved. Alas, one of Barron's business partners exclusively told Newsweek that the plan is to get back to business in the Spring.
Meanwhile, on December 11, Eric Trump announced the launch of his own real estate venture, Trump Tower-Jeddah. "Incredibly proud to officially launch a project that has been underway for many months," Eric gushed in an Instagram post. "This will be our 5th project together and among the most luxurious buildings anywhere in the world!" he noted. As for Don Jr., while he's had his hand in the family biz of real estate for many years, recently he's played an integral role in his father's presidential campaigns. Still, it was Eric who accidentally confirmed he wants to be just like father Donald, floating the idea that he might be interested in running for president in 2032. Like father, like sons!