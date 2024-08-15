The Striking Hair Transformation Of Barron Trump

As Donald Trump's complex combover has become decrepit and, well, sad, Barron Trump's hair game has grown increasingly stronger. Donald has already confirmed that he's jealous of Barron's height, so it's probably only a matter of time before he starts obsessing over how his hair compares to Barron's fuller, thicker, and more natural-looking locks.

Barron pulled a bit of a follicular fake-out on his parents when he was an infant. "The baby looks like Donald. He has my eyes, and beautiful brown hair," proud mom Melania Trump told the Palm Beach Post in 2006. Researchers have discovered that some babies' hair can lighten in color before their first birthday, which may explain why Barron's wispy tresses were, indeed, still brunette when he made his television debut on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" as a 2-month-old. Donald gave Barron a few smooches on the peach fuzz covering his scalp before handing him off to Melania Trump — who is also brunette — when he began crying.

By the time Barron started attending events with his parents, his hair was a shade of blond that had to have Donald reminiscing about his crowning glory's glory days. Eventually, Barron would even mold his mane into a more sophisticated version of his father's famous sculpted swoop.