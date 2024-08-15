The Striking Hair Transformation Of Barron Trump
As Donald Trump's complex combover has become decrepit and, well, sad, Barron Trump's hair game has grown increasingly stronger. Donald has already confirmed that he's jealous of Barron's height, so it's probably only a matter of time before he starts obsessing over how his hair compares to Barron's fuller, thicker, and more natural-looking locks.
Barron pulled a bit of a follicular fake-out on his parents when he was an infant. "The baby looks like Donald. He has my eyes, and beautiful brown hair," proud mom Melania Trump told the Palm Beach Post in 2006. Researchers have discovered that some babies' hair can lighten in color before their first birthday, which may explain why Barron's wispy tresses were, indeed, still brunette when he made his television debut on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" as a 2-month-old. Donald gave Barron a few smooches on the peach fuzz covering his scalp before handing him off to Melania Trump — who is also brunette — when he began crying.
By the time Barron started attending events with his parents, his hair was a shade of blond that had to have Donald reminiscing about his crowning glory's glory days. Eventually, Barron would even mold his mane into a more sophisticated version of his father's famous sculpted swoop.
Barron Trump's fine baby hair matched his dad's wiry frizz
Speaking to the Palm Beach Post, Donald Trump's late butler, Anthony Senecal, shared his thoughts on what Barron Trump was like as a baby. "He has his mother's disposition, his dad's mouth and his grandfather's hairline," he said. When Barron was born, his living grandfather, Viktor Knavs, actually had thicker hair than Donald.
When Donald got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007, Barron didn't yet possess enough hair for his stylist to craft it into an elaborate forehead canopy. However, the cherubic tot's feathery bangs were long enough to comb to the side. So, just like his dad, Barron was using what hair he had available to cover a barren spot on his temple.
In the sunlight, Barron's hair color almost matched his father's. Comparisons between the two Trumps were made easier when Donald introduced Barron to the audience. Willingly sharing the spotlight is a rare move for "The Apprentice" alum, but he seemed eager to show off his new apprentice. His focus wasn't on what was atop Barron's head but inside it. "That's Barron. He's strong; he's smart; he's tough; he's vicious; he's violent," said Donald (via Buzzfeed News). "All of the ingredients you need to be an entrepreneur. And most importantly, hopefully he's smart because smart is really the ingredient."
He sported a sandy shag to meet Santa Claus
Barron Trump's hair had experienced some explosive growth by the time he met Santa Claus at Mar-a-Lago in 2008. It has also turned a sandy shade, which prevented it from blending in with the gaudy gold décor he grew up around in Trump Tower. If his healthy-looking head of hair was in any way related to his diet, he likely had his mom to thank. "I take vitamins A, C, and E to keep my skin, hair, and nails healthy," Melania Trump told Bella NYC in 2011. However, she didn't say whether Barron was a Flintstones vitamins kid.
Some toddlers get the office scissors special from their parents when they need a trim — after all, it's not like they're going to notice that their bangs are comically uneven. But when you're a 2-year-old who's got places to go and important people to see, mom's handiwork just won't cut it. Someone who knew their way around hair-cutting shears clearly helped Barron prepare for his meeting with jolly old St. Nick, as his hair appeared to be point cut to create textured layers. They were long enough in front that they had to be slightly swept to the side to keep them out of his eyes. His hairstyle had an upscale quality that made Santa's fake beard look like a bargain-bin find.
Barron Trump experimented with a borderline bowl cut
Barron Trump didn't go full-on Lloyd from "Dumb and Dumber" for the 2014 Trump Invitational Grand Prix, but his poofy haircut did slightly resemble a bowl cut. If Melania Trump ever subjected Barron to such an atrocity, she'd obviously have to use one of Donald Trump's vase-shaped Trump International Golf Club trophies to achieve its infamous shape — or perhaps a Trump Tower Grill taco bowl shell.
Barron's hairstyle was longer near the ears and didn't have blunt edges, which helped make it look a bit less like a golden bowl from his parents' Midas-touched dishware collection. The front was also tousled a bit to keep it from voyaging into helmet territory. It's a good thing, too — the Trump Invitational Grand Prix was a show-jumping event, and Barron likely didn't want to look like he was paying homage to the equestrians' headwear with his hair.
On the step-and-repeat, Barron snagged a photo with country singer Hunter Hayes, who performed at the event. Hayes' hair was giving Justin Bieber's pompadour circa 2012, while Barron was channeling the Biebs during his "Baby" era. At least he was displaying a willingness to try out different 'dos instead of being like Donald and sticking with a hairstyle even after it starts flopping.
He tamed his mane with a lot of product for the RNC
One of Barron Trump's most awkward moments caught on camera came at the 2016 RNC when he just couldn't stop fidgeting as his father and other political figures failed to keep him entertained. Unfortunately for Barron, when it was finally over and he got to leave, he couldn't just hop straight into bed if he was exhausted by the ordeal. His hair was loaded with product, so he had to wash it all out first or risk ruining his pillowcase.
Instead of trying to look like his dad's mini-me, Barron wore his hair slicked down with a side part. Perhaps Melania Trump had some say in the decision to have the tween sport a dapper, sophisticated hairstyle so unlike Donald's mangled strands of gold. By then, she was well aware of how often her husband's hair was ridiculed. In a 2012 interview with Hello!, she even suggested that his brittle-looking bouffant damaged his chances of having a presidential bid taken seriously. "Some people like to talk negatively, but they don't really know what kind of empire he built," she said. "They would prefer to joke about his hair than about what he achieved."
Donald later deflated his coif for an event in 2019. With his tumbleweed topper all ironed out, he somewhat resembled Barron at the RNC — and it wouldn't be the first time father and son were keratin clones.
His hair was higher than his dad's during Donald Trump's inauguration
In a 2012 interview with Parenting magazine, Melania Trump revealed that Barron Trump viewed his dad as an aspirational figure. "When he was 5 years old, he wanted to be like daddy: a businessman and golfer," she shared. Melania also said something interesting about her and her husband's parenting style. "If [Barron] says no, we listen to him," she stated. "It's no and we don't try to change it. It's important to let them be who they are." This definitely makes it sound like Barron has a say in how he wears his hair.
Melania further revealed that Barron is a natural-born builder, and the proof is in the prodigious height of his hair at Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration. The former first son used Lego bricks to build when he was younger, but his inauguration hairstyle was constructed out of countless strands of hair stacked up and swooped over to create a wavy mini tower with a ton of volume. It was even higher than Donald's hair pile. Barron hadn't yet reached the point in his height transformation where fluffing up his hair's volume was enough to make him appear taller than his dad, but he was getting there.
When the first son channeled The Beatles
Barron Trump's hair looks much different when it isn't loaded with product and fashioned into sky-scraping waves. In 2017, he was photographed departing the White House with his parents. The family was headed to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend, and since he wasn't stepping out for a special event, it seems that Barron decided to keep his look more casual.
When left to its own devices, his hair appeared a bit darker than it had after being styled for past events. His thick fringe was also so long that a few strands appeared to be blocking his vision, and the style resembled the mop tops The Beatles rocked during their early years. There's no word on whether Barron is a fan of the Fab Four, but Donald Trump told Rolling Stone that Paul McCartney is a musician he really admires.
With Barron's hair combed down, it was easier to see how layers had been used to make it appear thicker. His mom also possesses luxuriant locks that always look healthy and shiny, so perhaps she passed some of her hair care secrets on to him. Melania Trump once told Talking Makeup that she's a fan of Yarok serum, an organic blend of sesame, coconut, and essential oils. "It gives back nutrients to my hair that other products have taken away," she said.
His amber waves started looking more like Donald Trump's signature hairstyle
Barron Trump was photographed in profile in 2019, which made it evident just how much his hairstyle mirrored that of his father's reverse quaff. Like Donald Trump, Barron was rocking a forehead covering that resembled a rock ledge with a substantial overhang — but without the appearance of a crystallized cheesy poof.
In the '90s, men's grooming specialist Losi got the inside scoop on how Donald Trump styles his own hair. In an interview with the Daily Beast, she repeated what a member of Donald's team told her: "He starts from the back. He combs it forward, so it reaches down past his nose, and then he folds it back, and then he sprays it."
It seems that Barron started taking hairstyling notes from his father, as his forehead hair looked long enough to reach his nose. However, it was combed to the side rather than folded back to create a loop. His hair color also had far more dimension than Donald's flat, brassy bleach job. Barron presumably had to use some form of spray to get his hair to protrude like that without collapsing. If he was borrowing products from his father, the most likely culprit would be CHI Helmet Head. "Donald loved the smell," an insider told the New York Post.
Barron Trump tested out a sportier style
By 2020, Barron Trump's staggering growth had made him taller than his father. He also began looking a little less like the real estate mogul. He was photographed sporting a sporty crew cut that was shaved on the sides and short up top. With little or no product in it, his hair appeared a bit fuzzy. Chopping off its golden length also left it a sandy blond color, bordering on full-on brunette.
Barron was photographed rocking the new haircut while wearing a lightweight, white varsity jacket. He seemed to be really leaning into his status as an athlete, which had been making headlines for a few years by then. In 2017, there were reports that the passionate young soccer player had joined DC United's under-12 team, and on "The Overlap," former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney revealed that Donald Trump asked him to give Barron soccer lessons. Barron was apparently so excited when the English athletic icon showed up at the White House that he invited Rooney to visit his dad in the Oval Office.
By lopping off so much of his hair, Barron removed the risk of it flopping around in front of his eyes. It was a suitable style for almost any sport, but Donald would have preferred to see it on a basketball court. According to the Daily Mail, Donald told a crowd of rallygoers that he begged Barron to start hooping because his height would be advantageous. However, the teen wasn't interested in swapping sports.
His shaggy pandemic look
In 2021, Americans were still grappling with a global pandemic and Donald Trump had been impeached twice, so who can blame Barron Trump for letting his hair grow out during that chaotic time? Many salons had to shut down in 2020 and a lot of Americans were staying at home, so shaggy heads and DIY haircuts became the new norm. It's unclear whether Barron's longer hairstyle was a necessity or a conscious choice, but it was still reflective of the times.
The then-15-year-old was photographed exiting Trump Tower with Melania Trump in July 2021. His hair was wavy with side wings, making it reminiscent of Harry Styles' iconic One Direction hairstyle. However, the curls in Barron's floppy coif weren't quite as abundant.
Barron's hair was also far darker than normal, making it closer to his mother's hair color than his father's. According to the Daily Mail, he was carrying Melania's Louis Vuitton x Richard Prince purse for her. However, it wasn't his hair color or his chivalry that had some social media users all abuzz but his astonishing growth spurt. Some people were also stunned at how different Barron looked from past photos. "I swear to God this kid isn't the same kid from last year.... dude's been a light blonde child one day, 17yold looking brunette a month later, and now a 6'7 stranger," one person tweeted. "I feel like different actors are playing him or something."
He debuted a sculpted style for his political influencer era
By the time Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign was firing on all cylinders, Barron Trump had gone back to sporting a more youthful variation of his father's crunchy combover. After Donald became a convicted felon, Barron demonstrated his support for his parent by attending his first MAGA rally. In a video of the 18-year-old waving to the crowd, the back of his hair is woven into two vertical squiggles.
Barron had a similar wavy pattern on at least one side of his head when he celebrated Easter at Mar-a-Lago. It appeared that he had grown the front of his hair out rather long to sculpt it into such a shape. The front of his hair still had that Trumpian elevation, and the structure was arguably even more intricate than his dad's silly string poof.
Barron didn't just inherit his father's fondness for fibrous scalp art but his passion for the art of the publicity stunt. According to Donald, he was taking his son's advice when he appeared on controversial streamer Adin Ross' show. Ross had previously interviewed white supremacists, and when he had accused rapist Andrew Tate on his show, Ross infamously sniffed the virulently misogynistic influencer's seat. During his interview with Ross, Donald said of Barron, "He's a big fan of yours." If that's the type of content Barron is into, then we likely haven't seen the last of him or his hair in the political arena.