Barron Trump's Most Awkward Moments Caught On Camera

Melania Trump did an incredible job shielding Barron Trump from the spotlight after the Trump family traded their gilded tower for the White House, but the media still managed to capture a few of the former first son's most awkward moments as an involuntary public figure.

While Melania gained a reputation for being fiercely protective of her son during her tenure as first lady, she and Donald Trump seemed to have no qualms about trotting Barron out in public prior to their foray into politics. He was just a wee lad when he joined his dad on the dais during Donald's Hollywood Walk of Fame induction speech. Barron grabbed the mic while his father was speaking, and in one of his first awkward moments caught on film, the toddler didn't let go until Donald extricated it from his iron grip.

It's often Donald who is to blame for making his son's experience being thrust into the public eye a bit embarrassing. Donald has cracked cringe-inducing jokes about Barron, and the real estate mogul used his son's high school graduation to play the victim during his hush-money trial. Barron also had to spend many hours with cameras trained on him during his dad's presidency, which would make most kids feel uncomfortable. But unlike the adults around him, he seemed uninterested in putting on a show for the media — much to the delight of anyone who was relieved to see him acting like a typical kid.