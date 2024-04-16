We Didn't See Barron Trump's Snarky Sense Of Humor Coming

It sounds as if Barron Trump is shaping up to be a well-rounded person, as the "PBD" hosts' recollection of him varies greatly from a new article about him. According to The U.S. Sun, Barron recently attended the Monte Carlo-themed prom at his school, Oxbridge Academy. And while Barron was captured in only one shot posted by the school's social media account, he'd regulated himself to the back of the group shot and reportedly looked very serious about the otherwise leisurely affair. Why Barron looked so glum during such a huge milestone is unknown. Interestingly, Barron also looked quite serious in The U.S. Sun's photo of himself posing in the middle of the "PBD" hosts.

Anyway, this isn't the first time that someone in Barron's circle has shared details about his personality. According to The Mirror, two of Barron's former female classmates took to TikTok to share their experiences with him. One student claimed that Barron was "very nice" underneath a video about the president's youngest son. Meanwhile, another girl claimed to have had a romantic relationship with Barron when they were both children. "I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first 'bf'", a girl named Maddie said. "When Trump was elected he brought the entire class to the White House."