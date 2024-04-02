Barron Trump's Voice Sounds So Much Different Than We Expected

Although everyone seems obsessed with Barron Trump's life, the youngest Trump kid only recently turned 18 in March. Fortunately for Barron, this means he's been able to maintain a healthy distance from the press and spotlight throughout his father Donald Trump's controversial political career. And although Barron's head-turning height has become an attention magnet, the world knows very little about him, aside from what his parents have shared. For example, Donald Trump has bragged about Barron's computer skills several times over the years. He also previously revealed that he wasn't keen on allowing Barron to play football due to safety concerns, per CBS News.

Now that Barron is officially an adult, he'll be able to speak for himself should he decide to publicize any personal opinions or assist his father Donald's presidential campaign. In the meantime, Barron recently let his voice be heard in an unofficial capacity while attending an Easter Sunday gathering at Mar-a-Lago with his family. During a video of the festivities posted to X, formerly Twitter, Barron converses with a man whose back is turned from the camera. And although you can't exactly make out the conversation, Barron's voice sounds much deeper than you'd expect. He also seems relaxed and confident amid the flurry of conversation floating through the packed dining room.

This wasn't the full extent of Barron's participation, however.