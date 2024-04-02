Barron Trump's Voice Sounds So Much Different Than We Expected
Although everyone seems obsessed with Barron Trump's life, the youngest Trump kid only recently turned 18 in March. Fortunately for Barron, this means he's been able to maintain a healthy distance from the press and spotlight throughout his father Donald Trump's controversial political career. And although Barron's head-turning height has become an attention magnet, the world knows very little about him, aside from what his parents have shared. For example, Donald Trump has bragged about Barron's computer skills several times over the years. He also previously revealed that he wasn't keen on allowing Barron to play football due to safety concerns, per CBS News.
Now that Barron is officially an adult, he'll be able to speak for himself should he decide to publicize any personal opinions or assist his father Donald's presidential campaign. In the meantime, Barron recently let his voice be heard in an unofficial capacity while attending an Easter Sunday gathering at Mar-a-Lago with his family. During a video of the festivities posted to X, formerly Twitter, Barron converses with a man whose back is turned from the camera. And although you can't exactly make out the conversation, Barron's voice sounds much deeper than you'd expect. He also seems relaxed and confident amid the flurry of conversation floating through the packed dining room.
Barron Trump enjoyed the Easter brunch
Barron Trump is often painted as someone who shies away from the spotlight and the political ambitions of his father, Donald Trump, and siblings, and in some cases, even resents his family's fame altogether. However, Barron looked completely at ease during Sunday's Mar-a-Lago brunch, which also included an appearance from his mother, Melania Trump. In fact, in a video originally posted by another attendee, the mother and son duo can be seen strolling into the event together, looking happy and comfortable. Barron even waves to whoever is behind the camera before walking out of frame.
In a different video, Barron can be seen walking alongside Donald Trump as they enter the establishment. However, Barron isn't exactly the focus of the video. The former president breaks out into his "signature" dance move, which amounts to an awkward, unenthusiastic fist pump. And though, according to Newsweek, commenters expressed sympathy for his father's seemingly embarrassing behavior, it may not have been needed. As you can see above, Barron actually smiled at Donald after noticing his dancing, so he may not mind his father's moves. As for his father's politics? That remains to be seen.