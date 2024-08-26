Eric Trump Accidentally Confirmed He Wants To Be Just Like Father Donald
The 2024 Republican National Convention was chock-full of big, viral, and downright shocking moments. Between the faux ear bandages that attendees sported during the various speeches and meetings, Kid Rock's raucous and rowdy performance, and Melania Trump's surprise appearance on the last night of the festivities (seemingly signaling her return to her husband's campaign), the political event kept everyone on their toes!
It should be noted, however, that Donald Trump's son Eric Trump made a few waves of his own — and we're not talking about Eric and Lara Trump's cringey PDA moment at the 2024 RNC. On the second day of the convention, Eric accidentally confirmed to a crowd of supporters that he wants to be just like his father, the Donald. During an on-stage interview, conservative commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson asked Eric if he was disappointed that he wouldn't get to watch former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy debate Kamala Harris for vice president. And that's when Eric made the stunning revelation. "I am. I would love to see my man right here as my running mate in 2032," he declared, seemingly announcing his own presidential aspirations. "I would love to see him debate Kamala." AND SCENE!
Eric Trump has played an integral role in his father's 2024 campaign
Like father, like son! While others might be shocked to learn that Eric Trump has plans to follow in his dear old dad's footsteps all the way to the White House, others might argue that it was just a matter of time. As you may recall, Eric has played an integral role in Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. On July 15, the first evening of the Republican National Convention, Eric declared his father as Florida's pick for nominee, ultimately securing Donald's place as the Republican presidential nominee. "On behalf of our entire family and on behalf of the 125 delegates in the unbelievable state of Florida, we hereby nominate every single one of them for the greatest president that's ever lived and that's Donald J. Trump, hereby declaring him the Republican nominee for president of the United States of America," Eric said to a thunder of applause from the attendees.
Then, on the fourth and final night of the convention, Eric was given the honor of introducing his father to the crowd of eager supporters. "Never have I been more proud to be a Trump," he proclaimed. "Never have I been more proud to stand my by father's side. I remain incredibly honored to be a part of this journey."
Eric Trump is no stranger to walking in his famous father's footsteps
It appears, however, that Eric Trump's influence over his father's campaign has been a long time coming. Back in 2016, then-president elect Donald Trump handed over the keys to the Trump Organization to both Eric and his older brother Donald Trump Jr. "I remember him [Donald] pulling me aside and saying, 'Hey, I want you to run the company.' And from then on I was fully immersed. Since then I've acquired all our properties, managed all of our teams, and I have to tell you I really found a new love for my life while doing it," Eric recalled to the New York Post in July. So now it only seems natural that the father might be considering grooming Eric for a life in politics and perhaps, even presidency.
Ironically, Eric's wife, Lara Trump, is also making quite the splash in the political realm. In March, Lara was voted as co-chair of the Republican National Convention after receiving a glowing endorsement from her father-in-law. Additionally, when asked by Time whether or not she might one day carry on her father-in-law's presidential legacy, she replied, "Never say never with a Trump. I would never say never to anything." Hmm... perhaps we'll file that one under weird things about Eric and Lara's marriage that everyone ignores.