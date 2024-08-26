Eric Trump Accidentally Confirmed He Wants To Be Just Like Father Donald

The 2024 Republican National Convention was chock-full of big, viral, and downright shocking moments. Between the faux ear bandages that attendees sported during the various speeches and meetings, Kid Rock's raucous and rowdy performance, and Melania Trump's surprise appearance on the last night of the festivities (seemingly signaling her return to her husband's campaign), the political event kept everyone on their toes!

It should be noted, however, that Donald Trump's son Eric Trump made a few waves of his own — and we're not talking about Eric and Lara Trump's cringey PDA moment at the 2024 RNC. On the second day of the convention, Eric accidentally confirmed to a crowd of supporters that he wants to be just like his father, the Donald. During an on-stage interview, conservative commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson asked Eric if he was disappointed that he wouldn't get to watch former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy debate Kamala Harris for vice president. And that's when Eric made the stunning revelation. "I am. I would love to see my man right here as my running mate in 2032," he declared, seemingly announcing his own presidential aspirations. "I would love to see him debate Kamala." AND SCENE!