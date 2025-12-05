Barron Trump's Leaked Late-Night Call Paints The Strangest Picture Of His Life Yet

Being the son of Donald Trump always carried the implication that Barron Trump's college life would be different from his classmates', but surprising details about his late night habits show that the first son's experience is stranger than many previously thought. On December 4, pastor and therapist Stuart Knechtle — who has a massive following on TikTok — appeared on the "George Janko" podcast, and spoke about a conversation he had with Barron. "I was talking on the phone with Baron Trump at 12:30 at night one night and I thought I was hitting him with everything but the kitchen sink when it came to all the evidence for God and Christianity," Knechtle revealed. What's going on with Barron that he's having late-night conversations with a pastor?

It seems the youngest Trump child is giving religion some serious consideration. The pastor mentioned how the New York University student seemed unconvinced, until he relayed stories of missionary workers in Africa who saw "thousands of Muslims" convert to Christianity because of dreams that came to them. According to Knechtle, that made an impact on Barron. "Oh, that's a very, very interesting point, and you have eyewitness testimony," he recalled Barron saying. "He's very close to putting his faith in Christ. Very close," the pastor added.

🚨New: Pastor Stuart Knechtle says Barron Trump is close to accepting Jesus Christ He told Baron that thousands of Muslims are converting to Jesus through dreams and revelations Baron said it was an interesting point because of the eyewitness testimonypic.twitter.com/2mK72rWikl — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) December 5, 2025

Clips of Knechtle speaking about his conversation with Barron were shared on X (formerly Twitter) where many users were shocked to hear a pastor share private details. Perhaps Knechtle was given Barron's blessing to openly discuss their convo, but regardless, it was odd to hear that the teenager had theological discourse late into the night. Another detail that makes the conversation even more surprising than the hour it was conducted is that previous reports claimed Barron could not give out his personal phone number, and had been relegated to communicating via gaming consoles.