Barron Trump Is Reportedly Pulling A Baller Move On Dates Thanks To Donald's Empty Tower
Barron Trump may be doing a semester at NYU's D.C. campus, but that's not to say the president's son hasn't been in New York City at all since starting his sophomore year. Au contraire, sources claim he has spent some time hanging out at his dad's NYC tower — and that he had a pretty swanky date there.
Speaking to Page Six, one insider claimed that Barron actually had a floor of Trump Tower cleared just so he and a mystery girl could spend some time together. No further details were shared, and it's not clear if the relationship was a new one or whether he'd been hanging out with his rumored girlfriend of a few months. As some will know, in May 2025, a source told NewsNation that Barron had a girlfriend and that she was one of the few people he spent time with regularly. Either way, having a private floor in a fancy building reserved for a date is a pretty impressive feat for anyone, let alone a college student.
Of course, Barron isn't a normal college student (and not just because his digs are in Trump Tower). In fact, Melania Trump has spoken in the past about it being unrealistic for him or anyone to think he might have the same experience as his peers. "He doesn't have a normal college experience, and you need to be very vigilant who you trust and who you [are] connecting with ... He knows that. He grew up very fast," she told Fox News. Sadly, despite the obvious perks of a fabulous date in a tower owned by your dad, the element of trust seems to have played a big role in Barron having a floor to himself.
Barron's super private date was security-related
According to Page Six's source, Barron Trump's super private date at Trump Tower came down to wanting to keep the president's youngest son safe. That's not exactly surprising considering everything that's been said about his security over the years. Of course, many will know that during Barron's first year at NYU, he was said to attend classes with his Secret Service detail in tow. In fact, some sources even told Vanity Fair that he wasn't "allowed" to get too involved in social activities lest it become a security risk. Given the attempt on his father's life just a month prior to the commencement of his first semester, that's not exactly surprising.
As for the date, though Page Six's source didn't go into detail as to when that had happened, there is a possibility it took place after Charlie Kirk's assassination. Barron is said to have taken Kirk's death very badly, with Donald Trump sharing on Fox News that his youngest child had been "very hurt" to hear of his passing. All that said, it stands to reason that those charged with keeping Barron safe wanted to do everything they could to mitigate any unnecessary danger.
Despite many of his older siblings seeming to enjoy the limelight just as much as their dad does, Barron has always taken after his mom in terms of keeping a low profile. We doubt we'll hear much about the situation directly from him and whether or not he wishes he could have a little more freedom. However, it certainly is sad to know he had to have a date on a private floor for safety reasons — and we're not sure if having your name on the building is enough to make up for that.