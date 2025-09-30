Barron Trump Is Reportedly Pulling A Baller Move On Dates Thanks To Donald's Empty Tower

Barron Trump may be doing a semester at NYU's D.C. campus, but that's not to say the president's son hasn't been in New York City at all since starting his sophomore year. Au contraire, sources claim he has spent some time hanging out at his dad's NYC tower — and that he had a pretty swanky date there.

Speaking to Page Six, one insider claimed that Barron actually had a floor of Trump Tower cleared just so he and a mystery girl could spend some time together. No further details were shared, and it's not clear if the relationship was a new one or whether he'd been hanging out with his rumored girlfriend of a few months. As some will know, in May 2025, a source told NewsNation that Barron had a girlfriend and that she was one of the few people he spent time with regularly. Either way, having a private floor in a fancy building reserved for a date is a pretty impressive feat for anyone, let alone a college student.

Of course, Barron isn't a normal college student (and not just because his digs are in Trump Tower). In fact, Melania Trump has spoken in the past about it being unrealistic for him or anyone to think he might have the same experience as his peers. "He doesn't have a normal college experience, and you need to be very vigilant who you trust and who you [are] connecting with ... He knows that. He grew up very fast," she told Fox News. Sadly, despite the obvious perks of a fabulous date in a tower owned by your dad, the element of trust seems to have played a big role in Barron having a floor to himself.