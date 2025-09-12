'Hurt' Barron Trump Is Mourning Charlie Kirk As The First Son Hasn't Been Seen In Months

Amidst the chaos of the surprising death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump has been processing his feelings out loud — and possibly spilling the beans on how his son Barron Trump is doing. After writing a post on Truth Social claiming, "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," the president then went on "Fox and Friends" to prove his point.

Barron is apparently one such American youth beguiled by Kirk's work. Detailing a time when Barron asked his father if Donald could use his influence to meet someone, the president discussed how excited Barron was to sit down with Kirk. After their meeting, Donald recalls Barron as saying, "that guy is great," in reference to Kirk, and that when Barron heard of his passing, "he was very hurt." Barron's ability to listen to the influence of Kirk and apply that to the 2024 presidential campaign strategy just might have been what helped Donald win his second term.

While it's still hard to know what Barron is like behind closed doors, it seems his father has no shame in telling the world what he's going through. Although, there's a case to be made that 2025 is shaping up to be a brutal year for Barron.