'Hurt' Barron Trump Is Mourning Charlie Kirk As The First Son Hasn't Been Seen In Months
Amidst the chaos of the surprising death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump has been processing his feelings out loud — and possibly spilling the beans on how his son Barron Trump is doing. After writing a post on Truth Social claiming, "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," the president then went on "Fox and Friends" to prove his point.
Barron is apparently one such American youth beguiled by Kirk's work. Detailing a time when Barron asked his father if Donald could use his influence to meet someone, the president discussed how excited Barron was to sit down with Kirk. After their meeting, Donald recalls Barron as saying, "that guy is great," in reference to Kirk, and that when Barron heard of his passing, "he was very hurt." Barron's ability to listen to the influence of Kirk and apply that to the 2024 presidential campaign strategy just might have been what helped Donald win his second term.
While it's still hard to know what Barron is like behind closed doors, it seems his father has no shame in telling the world what he's going through. Although, there's a case to be made that 2025 is shaping up to be a brutal year for Barron.
Barron Trump is having a bruiser of a year in 2025
After Barron Trump's extended time outside of the spotlight set off alarm bells, it appears his parents have decided to keep him closer to home. Though Melania Trump always insisted that Barron never actually live on campus while attending New York University, now that the first lady has a bit more to do in Washington, D.C., she's advocated for Barron to be by her side.
After some tragic reports of possible bullying, Barron dipped from the public eye and quietly opted to attend his second year at a satellite campus for NYU. Conveniently, there's one right in D.C., which surely has Melania over the moon. However, autonomy and space from parental figures is an important part of development for young adults, and there's a chance Barron could become too attached to Melania if he isn't given the freedom to spread his wings.
Going from being bullied, to moving back in with mom and dad, to losing a person Barron looked up to, is quite the bruising way to slog through an already tumultuous year. Although, there is a silver lining. Melania is breaking ground on a project aiming to bring more artificial intelligence tools into America's education system. This means she'll be holding meetings with some powerful players in the tech and business fields, and will most likely be making space for Barron to take some career-building consultations.