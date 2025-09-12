Barron Trump's White House Return Could Make Him Too Attached To Melania, Says Psychologist
In September 2025, the New York Post revealed that Barron Trump moved back into his old digs at the White House to attend class at NYU's Washington, D.C., campus for his sophomore year. Speaking exclusively with Nicki Swift, Dr. Sanam Hafeez, NYC neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, cautioned that the new arrangement may hinder some of his independence. However, she also pointed out that there may be some upsides.
As many will know, Barron lived at Trump Tower for his first year of college, with Donald Trump explaining in a podcast interview that the main drawcard of NYU had been its proximity to Amalija Knavs (Melania Trump's late mother and Barron's beloved grandmother). With that in mind, it's worth noting Barron hasn't exactly missed out on home comforts as a college student, since Melania reportedly lives in Trump Tower while in New York. Many were quick to point out just how different Barron's living situation was from that of his classmates. Even so, not living with both parents in the country's most famous house likely still gave Barron a sense of independence — and speaking to Nicki Swift, Hafeez pointed out that he might lose that by moving back home. "Spending too much time with parents in college can make it harder to stand on your own and face new situations without leaning on them," she explained. "It can take away chances to learn through mistakes and build confidence in solving problems independently." As a result, she noted, it had the potential to stand in the way of Barron's preparedness for the real world.
All that said, Hafeez noted that how the arrangement worked for Barron would depend on him: "Whether it helps or holds someone back depends on how that closeness is used."
Moving in with his parents could be good for Barron, too
It does bear mentioning that for all the potential drawbacks of Barron Trump rooming with his 'rents, Dr. Sanam Hafeez did also point out some positive potential outcomes. In our exclusive sit-down, she explained, "Having a strong family base can act as a steady source of comfort during a time that is full of uncertainty."
Hafeez went on to explain how it, "can help reduce stress and allow him to focus more clearly on his studies and goals." In addition to that, the neuropsychologist said, "It can also help him hold on to his values and sense of self when he is faced with social or academic pressures." Ultimately, Hafeez told us, "The key question is whether he can take in the stability his parents provide while still pushing himself toward independence, because the balance between those two forces will shape how well he grows into adulthood."
It certainly seems as though Melania is well aware of that. Some may remember that in a December 2024 appearance on "Fox & Friends," the first lady shared very similar sentiments. Acknowledging that Barron would never be able to have the traditional college experience, Melania shared that she was proud to see how he'd already adapted. "And I, you know, I just say, 'Make your dreams come true. This is your road, this is your life, and make sure that you listen [to] yourself and your likes and dislikes,'" she added. Moving back home for a semester might not be for everyone, but not everyone is the president's son, and it certainly seems as though Barron has learned how to roll with the card he's been dealt.