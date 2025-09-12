Barron Trump's White House Return Could Make Him Too Attached To Melania, Says Psychologist

In September 2025, the New York Post revealed that Barron Trump moved back into his old digs at the White House to attend class at NYU's Washington, D.C., campus for his sophomore year. Speaking exclusively with Nicki Swift, Dr. Sanam Hafeez, NYC neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, cautioned that the new arrangement may hinder some of his independence. However, she also pointed out that there may be some upsides.

As many will know, Barron lived at Trump Tower for his first year of college, with Donald Trump explaining in a podcast interview that the main drawcard of NYU had been its proximity to Amalija Knavs (Melania Trump's late mother and Barron's beloved grandmother). With that in mind, it's worth noting Barron hasn't exactly missed out on home comforts as a college student, since Melania reportedly lives in Trump Tower while in New York. Many were quick to point out just how different Barron's living situation was from that of his classmates. Even so, not living with both parents in the country's most famous house likely still gave Barron a sense of independence — and speaking to Nicki Swift, Hafeez pointed out that he might lose that by moving back home. "Spending too much time with parents in college can make it harder to stand on your own and face new situations without leaning on them," she explained. "It can take away chances to learn through mistakes and build confidence in solving problems independently." As a result, she noted, it had the potential to stand in the way of Barron's preparedness for the real world.

All that said, Hafeez noted that how the arrangement worked for Barron would depend on him: "Whether it helps or holds someone back depends on how that closeness is used."